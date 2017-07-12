When to start having sex with a new partner

With so many ‘rules’ around about sex and relationships it’s hard to figure out what will work for you.

And everyone is different – in their wants, needs and desires.

So when it comes to the question of when is the ‘right’ time to start having sex with someone knew, how do we know?

Clinical sexologist and author of Love, Sex and Everything In-Between and Orgasmic Yoga, Dr Martha Lee says it all depends on what kind of relationship you want.

RELATED: Six reasons that sex is good for your health

RELATED: The most shocking celeb sex confessions ever

“If you are looking for a committed relationship, sex should not be a priority. In fact, sex too soon can blur your ability to think clearly and assess whether the person is right for you,” Dr Lee tells Elite Daily.

By waiting you make sure that it’s not all about lust and attraction, but also compatibility, respect and common interests. Because being with someone long-term goes beyond attraction, the expert says.

So what does Dr Lee think about sex on a first date? Well as you would expect she says it does send a certain message that may not necessarily be true.

“It leaves room for projection or misinterpretation about you (e.g. that you don't respect your body, don't value sex, too casual with your values.),” she says.

So basically if you want a fling or friends with benefits then feel free to have sex whenever you want – provided you’re comfortable and it’s consensual.

But if you want something more substantial then wait, until you really know the person.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.