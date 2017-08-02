News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

Meet the girl earning $500K stripping online

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

For the last two years, Melbourne student Heidi V has been working as a cam girl – and now she’s spilling her secrets.

Prances with Wolves: brave horse frolics with wolf pack
1:01

Prances with Wolves: brave horse frolics with wolf pack
Guys Ride Mountain Bikes on Outdoor Track
0:54

Guys Ride Mountain Bikes on Outdoor Track
Plus-Size Ballerina Is 'On Pointe’ | SHAKE MY BEAUTY
6:58

Plus-Size Ballerina Is 'On Pointe’ | SHAKE MY BEAUTY
John Cena Compares Amy Schumer To WWE In 'TrainWreck'
2:14

John Cena Compares Amy Schumer To WWE In 'TrainWreck'
Spooked Bird Causes Liquor Store Smashup
0:49

Spooked Bird Causes Liquor Store Smashup
How to Scare Your Parents... With Four Simple Words!
1:22

How to Scare Your Parents... With Four Simple Words!
Crowd Goes Insane as Band Helps Man Propose at Irish Show
1:45

Crowd Goes Insane as Band Helps Man Propose at Irish Show
60 Years of Dove Ads
1:37

60 Years of Dove Ads
The British Woman Risking Everything To Fight ISIS
6:01

The British Woman Risking Everything To Fight ISIS
Tiny Baby Otter Ventures Outside Its Nest: ZooBorns
1:28

Tiny Baby Otter Ventures Outside Its Nest: ZooBorns
Speed Hang Glider Soars Down Ski Slope

Speed Hang Glider Soars Down Ski Slope
Plus Size Dancer Shows Off Astounding Talent
0:59

Plus Size Dancer Shows Off Astounding Talent
 

RELATED: Sydney sex worker reveals all in Reddit thread
RELATED: The most shocking celeb sex confessions ever

The civil engineering student reportedly earns up to $500,000 using interactive web cams to provide clients with erotic shows without the physical contact.

Heidi has been working as a cam girl for the last two years. Photo: Instagram/instaheidiv

Heidi, 23, admits she first randomly stumbled across the web cam sex industry through another girl's streams, and soon realised it was something she wanted to do.

While Heidi – who models for My FreeCams - refuses to confirm exactly how much she makes, the student admits her career has given her financial freedom as well as flexibility to work from home.

The 23-year-old refuses to confirm her salary, but admits it's left her financially secure. Photo: Instagram/instaheidiv

“I live a pretty good life. I am able to travel a lot, have bought my own house and am easily supporting myself through university,” she told news.com.au.

With over 100 people watching her at any point during her broadcast and over 5000 views during the day, Heidi says her online sex work involves more than just stripping and X-rated shows.

Heidi is just one of many web cam girls working in the industry. Photo: Instagram/instaheidiv

Loneliness plays a big part in her clientele, with the student building a community of followers who she converses and interacts with.

Despite this, it was a shock when she first told family and loved ones – but she doesn’t intend to stop any time soon, with plans for another five years.

Heidi admits she plans to be a cam girl for the next five years. Photo: Instagram/instaheidiv

“Mum was very supportive and is always interested in what I am doing, but Dad was a little harder to convince because he couldn’t initially look past the getting naked part,” she reveals.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top