Meet the girl earning $500K stripping online

For the last two years, Melbourne student Heidi V has been working as a cam girl – and now she’s spilling her secrets.

The civil engineering student reportedly earns up to $500,000 using interactive web cams to provide clients with erotic shows without the physical contact.

Heidi, 23, admits she first randomly stumbled across the web cam sex industry through another girl's streams, and soon realised it was something she wanted to do.

While Heidi – who models for My FreeCams - refuses to confirm exactly how much she makes, the student admits her career has given her financial freedom as well as flexibility to work from home.

“I live a pretty good life. I am able to travel a lot, have bought my own house and am easily supporting myself through university,” she told news.com.au.

With over 100 people watching her at any point during her broadcast and over 5000 views during the day, Heidi says her online sex work involves more than just stripping and X-rated shows.

Loneliness plays a big part in her clientele, with the student building a community of followers who she converses and interacts with.

Despite this, it was a shock when she first told family and loved ones – but she doesn’t intend to stop any time soon, with plans for another five years.

“Mum was very supportive and is always interested in what I am doing, but Dad was a little harder to convince because he couldn’t initially look past the getting naked part,” she reveals.

