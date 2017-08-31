News

WATCH: Guy’s cheating trap to win back ex backfires

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be

What’s a heartbroken guy meant to do when he hears his ex has started seeing someone new and incredibly hot?

Set up a honeytrap to try and catch him cheating red-handed, that’s what.

In a new video posted to Youtube channel To Catch A Cheater, Adam sets about to win his ex girlfriend Alex’s heart back – by paying a hot Brazilian to get Alex’s new boyfriend to cheat.

Youtube To Catch A Cheater

Adam and Alex used to date - but now he's been friendzoned. Photo: Youtube/To Catch a Cheater

“He’s a dick. Guys like that just sleep around,” Adam is seen telling Alex. “I went to high school with him, I know this guy.

“All he’s going to do is just hurt you… I know for a fact that he sleeps around.”

Cut to Adam and Alex watching footage of the gorgeous brunette Brazilian trying to catch the new boyfriend out, and lo and behold, he doesn’t stand up to the test.

Caught cheating

Adam's face says it all. Photo: Youtube/To Catch A Cheater

After a ‘chance’ encounter on the street and a few minutes of small talk, the pair get down to business.

“You know Brazilian kissing… I want to show you,” the woman says. “But you don’t have a girlfriend, right?”

Alex's boyfriend's response is a very swift and firm no, and the couple are seen locking lips.

Guy sets honeytrap for ex

So THAT'S what Brazilian kissing is like... Photo: Youtube/To Catch A Cheater

Youtube To Catch A Cheater kissing guy

Needless to say Alex is not impressed by what she sees. Photo: Youtube/To Catch A Cheater

Cue the pair locking lips, and Alex’s horrified reaction.

But rather than running straight back into the arms of Adam, Alex lashes out at her ex when she finds out he actually paid extra to make the kiss happen.

“You’re a f**king idiot. You did this to help you,” says Alex.

