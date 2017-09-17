News

Doctor's heart-warming dance for sick boy in ICU

Chrissy Teigen blasts magazine over split claims

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Chrissy Teigen has come out swinging over reports she and her husband John Legend are on the verge of a marriage breakdown.

The model, who recently celebrated 11 years with John, including four years of marriage, posted a furious message to her Instagram, along with a picture of US publication InTouch's cover.

"Oh in touch go f*** yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash,” Chrissy wrote, in typically no-holds-barred style.

Chrissy hits back

Chrissy Teigen penned this no-holds-barred post after InTouch reported she was having marital difficulties. Source: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy InTouch

The cover story that got Chrissy worked up. Source: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen



RELATED: Chrissy Teigen has a butt rash

RELATED: The Chrissy Teigen-John Legend split that nearly happened

And singer John, 38, has also taken to social media to speak out about the accusations, Tweeting that he and Chrissy are "good", thanks very much.



It seems we can continue to believe in love for a little while longer, then.

