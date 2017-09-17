Chrissy Teigen blasts magazine over split claims

Chrissy Teigen has come out swinging over reports she and her husband John Legend are on the verge of a marriage breakdown.

The model, who recently celebrated 11 years with John, including four years of marriage, posted a furious message to her Instagram, along with a picture of US publication InTouch's cover.

"Oh in touch go f*** yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash,” Chrissy wrote, in typically no-holds-barred style.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen has a butt rash

RELATED: The Chrissy Teigen-John Legend split that nearly happened

And singer John, 38, has also taken to social media to speak out about the accusations, Tweeting that he and Chrissy are "good", thanks very much.

Don't believe these stories! We good!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 14, 2017

It seems we can continue to believe in love for a little while longer, then.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram