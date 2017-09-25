Thinking of a sex worker or porn star you might already have a specific image in mind of the kind of person that works in the sex industry.

Could you pick out a porn star from a line-up?

Chances are though, that image is very stereotypical, and you’d be hard pressed to actually be able to spot a sex worker just by looking at them.

With that in mind US website Cut.com challenged four volunteers to see if they could pick out sex workers - prostitutes, strippers, porn stars or webcam performers - from a line-up of 12 complete strangers.

They are able to make up their mind based on the person’s looks and the answers to a few basic questions.

For student Isla, finance manager Madison and two unnamed male volunteers the task turned out to be much tougher than expected.

First up was the furthest thing from a sex worker according to all four volunteers. Looking at his clothing, a grey t-shirt, combat pants and work boots, they thought he likely worked in construction.

Next up was a guy with curly hair wearing pink shorts and a stripped t-shirt. Isla was quick to get him to take his shirt off and quickly determined he had a ‘porn star’ body. However the male volunteers weren’t convinced.

Another male – tall and with dark curly hair – had the volunteers divided, with one saying he might do ‘regular gay porn’.

A 58-year-old woman put on a good show with the provided whips, but Madison said she was ‘too nice’ to be a sex worker.

Kayla was convinced the young girl wearing a pair of ripped jeans was a webcam performer. While a guy name Thomas explained that he’d just finished college doing sexuality studies and was quickly given the sex worker tick.

A girl with long blonde hair was dropping some hints saying how much she earned varied month to month, before suggestively eating a banana. Yet Madison concluded: “Cashier or waiter. Not getting sex vixen.”

When a woman in a floral dress called Rain stepped forward, one of the male volunteers immediately pegged her for a dominatrix.

At the end of the experiment five people from the line-up raised their hands to reveal they were sex workers.

Two of them had been picked correctly by one or more of the volunteers – pink shorts guy and Rain – while three of them went under the radar – construction guy, blonde girl and the 58-year-old woman.

Grey shirt guy with the work boots admitted” “I wouldn't guess me either,” before revealing he is a webcam performer.

Kayla had spotted pink shorts guy’s ‘porn body’ from a mile away and she was right as he explains he is indeed an adult film star.

The 58-year-old woman was a shock to all of the volunteers when she explained she works as an escort. Something she picked up when she turned 50.

“An escort is a compensated companion. I like this job better than any job I've had,' she said. 'I am very good. I've made $100,000,” she says in the video.

The blonde girl that ate the banana was indeed a ‘hardcore porn’ star, something she says is both ‘emotionally and physically draining’, and Rain was correctly picked as a dominatrix.

Were you able to guess any correctly?

