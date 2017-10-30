Prince Harry’s training Meghan Markle to be a royal

We haven’t taken our eyes off her ring finger in preparation for the big announcement, and it might not be long now following reports Prince Harry has quietly been preparing Meghan Markle for life as a royal.

While Suits star Meghan knows how to handle herself in the spotlight, life in the ‘Firm’ as the royal family call themselves, is very different.

No one knows this more than Harry, and he’s made sure his girlfriend is well prepared for what life is going to be like by schooling her in the ways of his family.

It was only a few weeks ago Meghan reportedly took tea with the Queen, and royal watchers say Prince Harry would have prepped Meghan well in advance of protocol.

“Harry will have made sure Meghan knew how to address the queen and how to behave in her presence,” royal biographer Katie Nicholl told the New York Post.

“He calls her ‘Granny,’ but after Meghan had curtsied and called her ‘Your Majesty,’ she would have reverted to ‘ma’am.’ It seems strange to mere mortals, but it is how Kate [Middleton] addresses her.”

It’s not just how Meghan acts within the presence of family, but importantly, how she handles herself in the public eye.

Not only required to look impeccable at all times, the New York Post reports walking down the street eating or chewing gum is out, with editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward pointing out the couple might be under even more scrutiny thanks to the precedent they'll set if they do get married.

“We’ve never had an American divorcée marry someone who is in line to the throne,” she told the publication.

With Meghan said to have called time on her Suits career and filming her last episodes next month, insiders say this could be a sign she’s succumbed to the Crown’s preference for wives to focus on royal life.

