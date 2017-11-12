Mel Greig: The ultimate Instagram photo test

I’ve been doing a photo experiment over the past few weeks, trying to gauge which pics are giving guys all the feels.

If we rewind 6 months surprisingly the highest contenders were any pic that had a bit of booby boob... was def being sarcastic with ‘surprisingly’ because of course those style of photos would be enjoyable to look at.

But we can’t complain because that is the superficial and manipulative way of social media, it’s a highlight reel of our best moments.

We don’t post pics of what we look like first thing in the morning or if we’ve had a shit day and we have tear face and panda eyes because who wants to see that?

The lowest liked photos on my social media pages are actually the ones I care about the most - my beautiful fur baby Mia, my amazing groups of friends, the beach I get to walk on everyday, or the charities I work tirelessly for - so it’s lucky I don’t give a rat’s ass what people enjoy or don’t enjoy about my life because it’s my life to enjoy not theirs.

But it still fascinates me to learn what guys are attracted to and I’m all about helping the sisterhood.

I’ve done some experimenting with my photos and researched the accounts of random women to look for patterns, you can always see the repeat offenders liking any and every bikini photo that they can and if they follow you or vice versa their name comes up in the likes and it’s easy to spot.

I’ve seen a shift in pics that guys are liking though, the boobs will always be a popular choice, but a close-up face selfie seems to be gaining way more traction.

So why is that? Are they finally realising that girls are more than just a set of boobs and if you actually focus on their eyes and their smile you will learn more about them?

That’s exactly what it should be about. It’s time to post more pics of who you really are, get a splash of realism and candid shots amongst the mix.

They might not get as many likes as you want but wouldn’t you rather look through your account and see the real YOU? I’m guilty of it and I’ve started adding more into the mix to have that balance.

It is hard when you’re single though because your social media accounts are also platforms to find potential suitors, I post a photo where my legs are looking on-point and BAM within minutes I get 3 direct messages.

Post a photo of me wearing some tradie Harry High-pants pulling an unsexy face and strangely enough I get no interaction.

But that was the REAL me having fun and not looking for that perfect sexy pose.

Have fun with it and find that balance because social media is becoming more and more unrealistic.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram