Sex toy firm's app caught recording users' vibrator sessions

If you’ve downloaded the Lovense vibrator app, you may want to check your files, because people are claiming their sex sessions have been recorded.

The whole thing was exposed in a Reddit thread, where a vibrator user, who is known only as 'tydoctor', claimed they found a recording of their “sexytime lovemaking sessions” in a folder on their phone.

The app is used as a remote control for the vibrator and people found it was actually storing the user’s session on file until they switched it on and used it again, after which the original file would then be overwritten.

“I was going through my phone media to prepare it for a factory reset and came across a .3gp file named "tempSoundPlay.3gp" in the folder for the app,” tydoctor said.

“The file was a FULL audio recording 6 minutes long of the last time I had used the app to control my SO's remote control vibrator.

“At no time had I wanted the app to record entire sessions using the vibrator.”

While tydoctor said they had deleted the app from their phone, they were still concerned about where the audio recording might end up.

Lovense, which is a Hong Kong based company, wrote back to tydoctor on Reddit, claiming it was a “minor bug” with the app.

“Your concern is completely understandable. But rest assured, no information or data is sent to our servers,” the statement said.

They confirmed that the bug only affected Android users and has been “fixed”, with an updated version now available on the Google Play Store.

“The fix deletes the temporary audio file 'tempSoundPlay' after exiting the Sound Control feature and the app will do an additional check and delete each time the app is started,” the statement said.

