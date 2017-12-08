Man accidentally calls fiancée while having sex with an escort

A serial cheat was caught out when he accidentally phoned his fiancée - while having sex with an escort.

Love rat 35-year-old Ty Smith groaned and grunted down the line - not realising girlfriend Vikkie Kenward had her ear glued to the receiver.

Shocked 30-year-old Vikkie then went through his phone records and found her once-soulmate had been regularly visiting escorts.

The bonking builder was paying up to $233 (£130) for his sleazy one-night stands - more than the $215 (£120) he had forked out for Vikkie's engagement ring.

She said when she confronted him he claimed he had only visited one hooker for a "happy ending" after a massage.

"I literally heard my fiance cheat on me,” Vikkie, from Shamley Green in Surrey, said.

"When I found out I was absolutely reeling.”

The couple first met in September 2013 when they both worked on a building site and Vikkie thought he was "gorgeous".

He proposed and the couple began planning their wedding and even discussed having children.

But something held Vikkie back from making the commitment and in early 2017 she began to suspect he was cheating on her.

"He was constantly on his phone and he wouldn't let me see it,” she said.

"Some nights he would be gone for hours with no explanation of where he had been.

"I think it was my woman's intuition telling me that something wasn't right."

Then one night Vikkie answered a late-night phone call from Smith expecting to hear him gushing about their upcoming wedding - only to hear him having sex.

Distraught Vikkie logged on to view his bill online and saw numbers she didn't recognise which she later discovered were listed as escorts.

"After hearing him have sex on the phone, I wanted to have the full facts before approaching him," she said.

"He was calling them every so often, he must have been gagging for it - the calls were over and over again.

"He tried to play dumb and eventually said he was at the escort's house on a job, doing some guttering.

"I said: 'I'm sure there was some guttering involved but I don't think it was any job."

"He eventually insisted that he had just had a massage with a happy ending but finally he admitted to sleeping with her.

"He kept telling me that it was better he was cheating with escorts because it meant there was no feelings, just sex."

Vikkie said Smith begged to continue their relationship but she told him it was over.

She is now determined to put her heartbreak behind her and she has joined an online dating site.

"I'm after a manly man - who doesn't enjoy paying for sex,” she said.

Ty Smith said he doesn’t have “anything to say to Vikkie”.

"I've said sorry to her lots of times,” he said.

"Of course I regret seeing escorts because I lost my relationship over it.

"I don't know how many I saw - maybe two or three."

