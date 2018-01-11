Man shocks internet with girlfriend's 'disgusting' fetish

A man has taken to Reddit to seek help with his girlfriend's ‘disgusting’ fetish.

In a thread entitled, ‘My gf has a disgusting fetish, and I don’t know if I can handle it’, user iPiPrince details his partner’s slightly bizarre habit.

"This past holiday season she started doing something gross," the 23-year-old man wrote.

"Honestly, it’s so disgusting I haven’t even asked my friends or family for help on this matter. On Christmas Eve, I woke up pleasantly surprised to see that she was cooking breakfast.”

“But, when I looked at my scrambled eggs, it looked really really sketchy. It looked way too moist. My gf told me she used a fancy cheese which is why it was extra moist and smelly. I believed her and ate it. The texture was absolutely horrendous, but taste-wise it was fine. She beamed and started planning our holiday.”

FYI, this was not some ‘fancy cheese’ but her own chewed-up breakfast leftovers.

The man's suspicions hit fever pitch a few days later, after an awkward incident in the bedroom with his girlfriend of seven months.

“Then on New Year’s Eve, we were cuddling and doing couple things," he explained. "She brought strawberries and whipped cream. We did some fun with the whipped cream and she fed me the strawberries. Then she chewed up a berry and fed it to me. I thought it was weird, but I was so horny I didn’t mind. We finished the rest of the berries in the same manner, and the subsequent sex was AMAZING.”

The boyfriend admits things have since escalated and he's struggling to cope with her demands.

“Now she’s starting to chew her food and feed it to me," he continued. "Sometimes not in a sexual manner. Steak, chicken, salad, eggs, etc. It’s so disgusting. When I tell her to stop she starts crying and says I don’t love her enough. All of our fights were about this issue. I eventually eat some and its so gross. I recoil whenever I think about the texture.

It's become a huge problem for the man, who described his girlfriend as his ‘ideal partner’, and has decided to contact one of her ex's for advice on how to handle the situation.

Unsurprisingly, the Reddit community were quick to voice their own opinions.

“You need to explain to her that you’re not into that," one user wrote. "It’s a very unique thing to want to do but you’re not a baby bird and you’re perfectly capable of chewing your own food. If it’s ultimately something you’re not willing to put up with in the long run or unless she phases out of this. Then I’d suggest stepping away from this relationship.”

Others strongly recommend that he calls it quits.

"I’m telling you, run, don’t walk," advised one. "If this continues with the crying and her saying you don’t love her. It will progress into other topics."

"There's really not any way to overexaggerate the awfulness of this behavior," said another. "She fed you chewed up, partially digested food WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT. No matter what happened after, that is unacceptable at so many levels."

Either way, it’s certainly the most talked-about Reddit thread of 2018 so far.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram