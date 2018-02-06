A man has been busted cheating with a bikini clad woman leaving his girlfriend furious – but not before she gets instant revenge.

WATCH: Man busted cheating with bikini clad woman

In the clip posted by To Catch A Cheater, the girlfriend’s best friend has set up a sting to test her boyfriend, who he claims is an “a**”.

The pair then sit and watch the sting unfold on a screen in front of them, and it doesn’t take long for the unknowing boyfriend to fall for bikini girl’s charms.

The accomplice Sophia strikes up a conversation with the boyfriend revealing she is an 18-year-old model.

She then goes on to ask him to “have a drink” to which he responds “We could drink at my place, I don't ID”.

The girlfriend meanwhile is becoming more and more upset watching her boyfriend rub lotion on Sophia and exchange Instagram accounts and phone numbers.

But the final straw comes when he is asked whether he has a girlfriend.

“No, not right now,” he says in the Youtube clip.

The girlfriend has had enough and storms out of the room, with her best friend trailing close behind her wanting to console her.

But one final twist awaits. The crew take a peek at the friends outside with their hidden cameras and catch them in the act of making out.

“That little devil dude,” the host says.

Perhaps that was the best friends plan all along.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram