News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about

New 'Robohunk' sex doll for women

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the booming market that’s seen sex doll brothels open up around the world, and now women are being targeted in the new trend for realistic-looking sex robots.

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
1:07

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
0:39

Dancer Works It Across the Dance Floor
Owner Feeds Squirrel With Broken Arms
11:14

Owner Feeds Squirrel With Broken Arms
Bear Plays on Trampoline
0:21

Bear Plays on Trampoline
Dog Unravels Roll of Toilet Paper in Bathroom
0:51

Dog Unravels Roll of Toilet Paper in Bathroom
Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
1:05

Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs
Guy Mows Snow-Covered Lawn
0:36

Guy Mows Snow-Covered Lawn
Guy Hits Himself in Head With Nunchucks
0:24

Guy Hits Himself in Head With Nunchucks
Guy Riding Catamaran Kayak Crashes Over Waterfall
0:41

Guy Riding Catamaran Kayak Crashes Over Waterfall
Son Surprises Father With Tickets to Football Game
2:14

Son Surprises Father With Tickets to Football Game
People Rescue Puppy Trapped in Deep Well
6:26

People Rescue Puppy Trapped in Deep Well
Toddlers Make Refreshing Noises While Drinking Milk
0:46

Toddlers Make Refreshing Noises While Drinking Milk
 

Meet Henry, the tall, dark and handsome robot who has a charming British accent and will happily chat to you about the latest MAFS goss or what you’ve gotten up to during your day.

Coming completely anatomically correct (and built to order), owners interact with their manbot through an app on their phone or iPad, meaning Henry is completely in tune with all your needs.

Sex doll robot

Henry is the hottest new sex doll to hit the market. Photo: Instagram/abyssrealdoll

The only drawback?

Henry doesn’t come cheap, costing between $14,200 and nearly $20,000 depending on which 'extras' you decide to splurge on – but the sex robot’s creators are confident there’s a market for them.

“Women have the same issues of loneliness as men,” CEO of Realbotix Matt McMullen told the Daily Mail.

Robotix sex doll

Henry is the world's first robot companion targeting women. Photo: Instagram/abyssrealdoll

“People call them sex dolls but mostly it’s about companionship. In this world of computers people are missing out on human interaction.”

Realbotix already have a female doll on the market named Harmony, and boast they can customise nearly every part of her.

Harmony Robotix sex doll

Robotix's Harmony can be customised to come in variety of shapes and looks. Photo: Instagram/abyssrealdoll

“Harmony is unlike any simple doll that you may have seen before,” the Robotix website reads.

Sex doll

From lipstick to hair colour, users can put together their perfect robot woman. Photo: Instagram/abyssrealdoll

“She is a combination of the highest quality doll in the world with advanced robotic components, and is powered with the ultimate customisable AI to deliver the most enjoyable conversation and interaction you can have with a machine.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top