New 'Robohunk' sex doll for women

It’s the booming market that’s seen sex doll brothels open up around the world, and now women are being targeted in the new trend for realistic-looking sex robots.

Meet Henry, the tall, dark and handsome robot who has a charming British accent and will happily chat to you about the latest MAFS goss or what you’ve gotten up to during your day.

Coming completely anatomically correct (and built to order), owners interact with their manbot through an app on their phone or iPad, meaning Henry is completely in tune with all your needs.

The only drawback?

Henry doesn’t come cheap, costing between $14,200 and nearly $20,000 depending on which 'extras' you decide to splurge on – but the sex robot’s creators are confident there’s a market for them.

“Women have the same issues of loneliness as men,” CEO of Realbotix Matt McMullen told the Daily Mail.

“People call them sex dolls but mostly it’s about companionship. In this world of computers people are missing out on human interaction.”

Realbotix already have a female doll on the market named Harmony, and boast they can customise nearly every part of her.

“Harmony is unlike any simple doll that you may have seen before,” the Robotix website reads.

“She is a combination of the highest quality doll in the world with advanced robotic components, and is powered with the ultimate customisable AI to deliver the most enjoyable conversation and interaction you can have with a machine.”

