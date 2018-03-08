Company's sex doll tester ad goes viral

When it comes to landing your dream job, there’s a few perks that some people look for. Travel, good money, great hours...

Now one company has advertised for a job that offers some very specific perks, namely getting it on with sex dolls, all in the pursuit of quality control.

UK company Silicone Sex World have been inundated with applicants after advertising for a Product Innovation and Quality Tester.

Located in Hatton Garden, London and paying $60,000 a year, the position – open to males and females – is looking for a sex-lover to test out their range of sex dolls, which come in a range of shapes and sizes.

“Have you ever dreamed of job testing one of the most ADVANCED sex products on the planet?” the job ad asked.

“We are looking to add a new member to our team to help with new produce PRODUCT innovations, as well as quality control and testing of our current product ranges.”

The ad has since gone viral, with the company later updating their website to say that due to the huge amount of applicants, they've been forced to shut the ad down.

“Due to the overwhelming response we have had to the recent job posting, we can no longer accept any further applications for the role,” the company revealed.

“If you have already applied for the role, should you not hear back from us in the coming weeks, you can assume your application has not been successful."

It's just the latest step in the new trend for sex dolls, which has seen themed brothels pop up around the world.

