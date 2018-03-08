Company's sex doll tester ad goes viral

News

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

When it comes to landing your dream job, there’s a few perks that some people look for. Travel, good money, great hours...

Now one company has advertised for a job that offers some very specific perks, namely getting it on with sex dolls, all in the pursuit of quality control.

UK company Silicone Sex World have been inundated with applicants after advertising for a Product Innovation and Quality Tester.

Sex Silicone World Sex dolls

The company sell a range of dolls, costing around $3500 each. Photo: Instagram/siliconesexworld

Located in Hatton Garden, London and paying $60,000 a year, the position – open to males and females – is looking for a sex-lover to test out their range of sex dolls, which come in a range of shapes and sizes.

“Have you ever dreamed of job testing one of the most ADVANCED sex products on the planet?” the job ad asked.

Sex doll

The position is open to both male and female applicants keen to try the dolls. Photo: Instagram/siliconesexworld

“We are looking to add a new member to our team to help with new produce PRODUCT innovations, as well as quality control and testing of our current product ranges.”

The ad has since gone viral, with the company later updating their website to say that due to the huge amount of applicants, they've been forced to shut the ad down.

Sex doll tester ad

The ad has had a huge amount of attention - and applicants. Photo: www.siliconesexworld.com

“Due to the overwhelming response we have had to the recent job posting, we can no longer accept any further applications for the role,” the company revealed.

“If you have already applied for the role, should you not hear back from us in the coming weeks, you can assume your application has not been successful."

It's just the latest step in the new trend for sex dolls, which has seen themed brothels pop up around the world.

