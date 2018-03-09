News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Ex-escort says women to blame for getting ‘played by men’

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Her former life saw her bedding thousands of men as a high class escort and Melbourne-based Gwyneth Montenegro has shared her insight into relationships and the power play that goes on.

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
Diaper Sales Are On The Decline
0:57

Diaper Sales Are On The Decline
Abandoned Dogs Are Adopted Together, Renamed Biggie and Smalls
0:40

Abandoned Dogs Are Adopted Together, Renamed Biggie and Smalls
Yummy Mummy Maria DiGeronimo pierces three-month-old daughter's ears
0:37

Yummy Mummy Maria DiGeronimo pierces three-month-old daughter's ears
Taylor Swift Gets Boob Job For Tom Hiddleston? Justin Bieber In Bed With Liam Pa
12:00

Taylor Swift Gets Boob Job For Tom Hiddleston? Justin Bieber In Bed With Liam Pa
President Trump Speaks On Job Killing Laws In Weekly Address
4:45

President Trump Speaks On Job Killing Laws In Weekly Address
President Trump Is Asked If Special Counsel Is A Witch Hunt
2:03

President Trump Is Asked If Special Counsel Is A Witch Hunt
Soo...Yeah, That Happened
1:29

Soo...Yeah, That Happened
Son Surprises Dad By Reuniting Him With Vietnam Helmet
1:44

Son Surprises Dad By Reuniting Him With Vietnam Helmet
Portland Fire Causes Propane Canisters to Explode
4:51

Portland Fire Causes Propane Canisters to Explode
2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
0:33

2016 Yves Saint Laurent Men And Women Fashion Show Sexy Sneak Peek
Elle King: I’m ‘Proud of Myself’ After Divorce — ‘I Pulled Myself Out of a Really Tough Place’
1:39

Elle King: I’m ‘Proud of Myself’ After Divorce — ‘I Pulled Myself Out of a Really Tough Place’
 

Sex worker-turned-author Gywneth shot to fame after releasing her book 10,000 Men and Counting in 2014, and claims women are making it harder for themselves in the tricky world of modern dating.

Calling out the huge pressure society places on being in a relationship, Gwyneth says women are relinquishing control too easily when it comes to finding a partner.

Gwyneth Montenegro sex worker

Former sex worker Gwyneth has spilled on what she thinks women are doing wrong in relationships. Photo: Instagram/gwynethmontenegro

Instead, she says women need to play hard to get – and when they don’t, they’ve only got themselves to blame when men go rogue.

“Like it or not, we women get played by men because we let them,” Gwyneth told the Daily Mail.

"It's happening so often as women are way too often giving up their control and entering into a relationship from a position of 'need'."

Former escort Gwyneth Montenegro

Gwyneth has urged women not to buckle to society's pressure to be in a relationship. Photo: Instagram/gwynethmontenegro

After entering the sex industry at the age of 21, Gwyneth has since retired from her life as an elite escort, and now describes herself as a Intimacy Behaviorist on her website.

With her new book MEN OUTPLAYED - The Explosive Guide That Reveals Why Men Play Women and What To Do About It, Gwyneth is determined to help women navigate the tricky world of dating.

She's a firm believer of leading with your head, not your heart, and claims women shouldn’t let their self worth be let down by the idea that they need to find a partner.

It's something Gwyneth is clearly passionate about, with her website explaining she's determined to reveal the 'techniques used by empowered women the world over to better understand men at an intimate level.To outplay the player as it were.'

Relationship advice from former sex worker Gwyneth Montenegro

Gwyneth has given up her former career, and now works as an Intimacy Behaviorist. Photo: Instagram/gwynethmontenegro

However in news that might depress singletons out there, the former escort claims that understanding requires women to be on alert all the time, with 10 percent of men on the dating scene ‘career players’.

“Then there's other men who use the false premise of love to seek sex,” she told the Daily Mail.

“They represent another two in every 10 men. So before you even sit down across the table with the potential Mr Right you already have a 30 per cent change of teaming up with Mr Wrong.”   

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top