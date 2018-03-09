News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Policeman caught 'cheating' by wife on Google Maps

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman divorced her cop husband after seeing him hugging his alleged mistress on Google Maps Street View.

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with Instagram model
1:01

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with Instagram model
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
1:51

Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
The Clintons' Hot Nephew Inks Contract With IMG Modeling Agency
1:11

The Clintons' Hot Nephew Inks Contract With IMG Modeling Agency
Kylie Jenner Oozes Sexuality In Blonde Wig &amp; Revealing Top At Photo Shoot -- Watch
0:20

Kylie Jenner Oozes Sexuality In Blonde Wig & Revealing Top At Photo Shoot -- Watch
Plastic surgery addict gets extreme jaw shaving procedure
0:43

Plastic surgery addict gets extreme jaw shaving procedure
Kylie Jenner Having a GIRL, Camila Cabello Sends Love to Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles' New Angel -DR
7:10

Kylie Jenner Having a GIRL, Camila Cabello Sends Love to Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles' New Angel -DR
Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
2:08

Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
Charlize Theron Dons a Bra as a Top to ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Premiere
1:06

Charlize Theron Dons a Bra as a Top to ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Premiere
Gigi Hadid Recovers from Losing a Shoe on the Runway Like a PRO
2:01

Gigi Hadid Recovers from Losing a Shoe on the Runway Like a PRO
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
0:33

Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
 

His wife, curious about her husband’s work, decided to look up where he worked on the Google Maps Street View website, created by Google’s camera-laden cars patrolling roads and its powerful computers stitching the images together later.

She was outraged to see a uniformed officer who appeared to be her husband, hugging another woman outside the station.

Police caught cheating

A cop husband was allegedly caught cheating in this picture from Google Maps. Photo: Australscope

The husband reportedly pleaded his innocence, saying the image must have been edited to make it look like he was with the other woman.

But local media report that she did not believe him and secured a divorce.

The allegedly wronged wife, who like her ex-husband was unnamed in reports, posted the supposedly incriminating picture online.

The story of an alleged illicit affair found out in such an unpredictable way was picked up all over South America.

It is also reported that after the picture went viral on social networks, Google Maps blurred the face of the couple seen in the screen.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top