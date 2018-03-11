Mel Greig: Can guys and girls really just be friends?

I received a message on social media recently which made me re-evaluate the dilemma that has been around for decades.

Given the fact that “boys have a penis and girls have a vagina” (spoken in a cute voice from that kid in Kindergarten Cop), can members of the opposite sex really be friends?

I only put it out there because someone recently contacted me on social media. I find it really hard to trust a random guy’s intentions if he reaches out to me like that: I’m someone he’s never met, plus this particular guy has a wife.

I’ll always be friendly and approachable to anyone making contact, but if there’s no context to the conversation and he’s asking what plans I’ve got on this weekend, I’m suspicious.

But then he hit back, saying it was just general banter and “He’s just after a friendly chat” and “Why can’t people from the opposite sex be friends?” - and it made me wonder. Can guys and girls go the platonic route and be friends?

Simple answer is abso-friggen-lutely they can. I adore my close male friends, and I also adore their gorgeous partners and are just as close to them. It IS possible to have incredibly close friends of the opposite sex.

But there’s something about a social media cold call that screams dodgy to me.

Am I bitter? Overly cautious? Or do people actively go on social media to find ‘new friends’? I just don’t buy it, so I’m going to go with me being realistic.

I’m not saying you can’t make friends this way (and I did meet one absolute legend guy, and our chats have never crossed any lines) but I need to question if this is a tactic by the majority?

Does it give them a get out of jail free card if they are pulled up on their behaviour, or their advances are shut down?

I don’t make a habit of talking to taken men online. In fact I’ll raise the issue of their relationship status within three messages because I have zero tolerance for that s**t. #havesomerespect

Online behaviour with dating is at its worst. I’ve had so many conversations with girlfriends and the struggle is real. If a guy knows he has another 10 options of women to chat to, he won’t commit as much time into wooing and trying to get the momentum going with you.

So, is it now spreading out to people in relationships too? Do they see social media as a testing ground for cheating? Throw a few innocent lines out there and see what happens? My gut tells me yes…

To my sisterhood, if your partner is anxious or protective around his phone, you should question it. Ask to have a cheeky scroll through his messages and see what their reaction is.

To guys contemplating throwing the line out, just ask yourself this one question: “How would I feel if my partner saw this message?” It’s simple, don’t write anything or make contact if you feel you need to cover it up or delete it.

