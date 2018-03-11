This is why your man is taking ages to propose

He's not just Fitzy and Wippa's newsreader or a panellist for The Morning Show, FOX Sports, and ABC – Matt de Groot is also Be's newest columnist. He'll be taking us on a deep dive into the world of dating and relationships... from a guy's perspective.

Are you in a long-term relationship, and wondering why he hasn't proposed yet? Let me give you an insight into why it may not have happened.

Fact is, guys like proposing, but many tend to glitch-out when thinking about the enormity of it.

And to be fair, so we should. It doesn't matter how certain you are you want to spend the rest of your life with someone, formalising it with a proposal - and the upping of the stakes that goes along with it - is daunting.

Many guys will delay it as long as possible, while holding on to a myriad of often fairly petty reasons as to why they haven't.

(In the spirit of full disclosure, I'm not one of those guys. If anything, I went early because the element of surprise was a key driver in when I wanted to do it.)

Guys figure that once a girl enters a mindset where they think a proposal is possible, that window doesn't close; and there is nothing less desirable than proposing to a girl who is actively expecting it.

We also aren't that keen for things to change.

In all honestly, many of us inwardly see the proposal as the official surrendering of any control in our life, and so we tend to dig the heels in and do it when we are absolutely good and ready.

That's not meant to sound as negative as it reads. We definitely WANT to get married, but if you see the timeline from our point of view, you'll get an idea.

In our minds the timeline runs as follows: Proposal, wedding, baby, probably another baby, maybe another, ideally not another again, goodbye the next 20 years of freedom, being 60.

We understand there is a lot of fun and love and joy within all of that, it's just that at its core, that's what we see. And it's not something we're desperate to race into.

So we wait until it's on our terms, often holding on to anything or anyone that validates our reason not to admit it's time.

I know one story of one mate who was comfortable delaying asking his girlfriend because another guy at his work hadn't proposed yet, and he'd been dating his other half for longer.

Once that guy did propose, which wasn't all that long ago actually, my mate conceded that he was at the front of the queue and it was time.

Dropping hints is a fruitless exercise. Many girls deny that they've drop hints, but if at any stage you've thought 'why hasn't he proposed yet?', then you've absolutely been dropping hints. He's also picked them up, and it's only delaying his doing it.

Having family and friends ask about it alllllll the time also puts us off the idea.

When I went overseas with my fiancée last year, pre-engagement, I would have been asked - or told - I was going to propose by at least 65 different people. I was never going to, and didn't, but if I was I can assure you that would have seen the end of all those plans.

Very rarely is the reason a guy hasn't proposed to his long-term girlfriend that he won't. He's in the relationship, shouldn't that be sign enough he's keen? People just don't like doing things they are expected to, or feeling pressured to do.

It's also bloody expensive and takes time to save - but that's another article for another time.

So if you are in that 'when will it happen' phase, pump the brakes, relax a little and it will happen; the more you or your well-intended family push him towards it, the less likely it'll be sooner rather than later.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram