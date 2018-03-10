Teen catches stepmother cheating

When this 13-year-old boy had suspicions his stepmother was doing the dirty, he called upon some experts to expose her cheating once and for all.

Teen boy catches stepmother cheating with fitness model

A new video on the To Catch A Cheater's Youtube account shows the moment a young Zac learns the truth, and it's not pretty. Watch it above.

Joined by his grandmother and biological mother, Zac sits back and watches some footage of his stepmum flirting away with a male fitness model.

Of course, the To Catch A Cheater team have their plan all in place, planting this fitness model right outside the gym Zac's mum visits regularly.

Initially the model offers her a personal training session... in the pool.

"Well, you have the perfect body for it," he tells her. Cringe.

She's flattered and she giggles, and it takes only a matter of 10 seconds for her to change her mind and go for it.

"Yeah, I guess maybe I could try it sometime."

Fast forward another 30 seconds during which there's some flirty comments and a joke about her 'husband', and the woman is ready to keep in contact with this stranger.

"Well, you're gonna text me about it," she says, adding her husband will be out of town soon so she'll have a bit more 'free time'.

"I don't know about a date, but we can certainly... we'll see," she then tells him.

Now does this technically count as cheating?

As far as Zac and his mother and grandmother were concerned, it certainly does.

