Man snaps selfie next to cheating girlfriend

There’s being caught red-handed while you’re cheating on your partner, and then there’s being busted obliviously kissing your lover – while your boyfriend takes a photo next to you.

One Argentinian man named Mariano has publicly outed his cheating girlfriend after he attended a party without her, only to find her deep in the throes of a serious make out session with another man.

The couple were so deeply engrossed in their embrace, Mariano was able to plonk himself down next to his girlfriend and take a selfie with her.

“My girlfriend (now ex) didn’t know we had come to the same party,” he captioned the snap.

The photo has now gone viral on Twitter, with nearly 17,000 re-tweets and 68,000 likes.

The saga didn’t end there, with Mariano sharing a screenshot of the text exchange between him and his remorseful girlfriend, who insisted she was ‘very drunk’ and was flattered when someone hit on her.

“He told me loads of things and I do not know how it came to that,” she wrote.

No pensaba subirlo pero me insistieron tanto.. sean felices pic.twitter.com/eMyl6UC6rV — Nano⚕ (@Marian0Nicolas) March 5, 2018

“I seriously love you and I want to be with you.”

It seems Mariano wasn’t too impressed with her apology, replying “You could have made a bit more of an effort.”

