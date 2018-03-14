News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Man snaps selfie next to cheating girlfriend

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s being caught red-handed while you’re cheating on your partner, and then there’s being busted obliviously kissing your lover – while your boyfriend takes a photo next to you.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

One Argentinian man named Mariano has publicly outed his cheating girlfriend after he attended a party without her, only to find her deep in the throes of a serious make out session with another man.

The couple were so deeply engrossed in their embrace, Mariano was able to plonk himself down next to his girlfriend and take a selfie with her.

Marian0Nicolas Twitter

Yep, that's Mariano's girlfriend kissing another man... and there's Mariano taking a selfie. Photo: Twitter/Marian0Nicolas

“My girlfriend (now ex) didn’t know we had come to the same party,” he captioned the snap.

The photo has now gone viral on Twitter, with nearly 17,000 re-tweets and 68,000 likes.

Source: Giphy

The saga didn’t end there, with Mariano sharing a screenshot of the text exchange between him and his remorseful girlfriend, who insisted she was ‘very drunk’ and was flattered when someone hit on her.

“He told me loads of things and I do not know how it came to that,” she wrote.



“I seriously love you and I want to be with you.”

It seems Mariano wasn’t too impressed with her apology, replying “You could have made a bit more of an effort.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top