Mel Greig: Why being burned can be the best dating move ever

I was chatting to a guy online recently and his conclusion was that I was too open and too different, and I wasn’t offended by that at all because it’s true.

I’m an acquired taste, in fact, I’m a burnt pancake - I only just learnt of this analogy and it’s so true.

Over and over I was flipped with no care, then left in the pan for too long. I was burned, and you everyone knows you can’t change a burnt pancake.

You can never bite into it and get that easy, delicious and fluffy taste, that familiar taste that you can get over and over again. A taste you love and know.

But I love that I’m a burned pancake because it seems the majority love a beautifully cooked pancake, and that is not who I am - and I’ll never be like that.

Sure, you can sweeten me with layers of ice-cream and syrup, but at the end of the day you need to realise that once a pancake is burned you can’t change it.

Bad things have happened in my life and I’ve grown from them, but they are still a part of me.

Some people will remain a plain pancake. They will happily sit there as the safe and easy choice, but for me I can’t be that plain pancake.

Wondering why I’m talking about pancakes so much?

Well, it’s all about this - I will always stand out and stand up, too many people stay silent or shy away from having an opinion in fear of retaliation or being questioned on their beliefs and morals.

I can proudly say that I am who I am, and I give zero feks.

Yes, I write a weekly dating column and I overshare but that’s the life I have, and I wouldn’t have it any other way because my job allows me to have a voice, to share and to tell a story that so many others can relate to.

I understand that guys might not like that challenge, but they’ve never truly tasted it to make that judgement, so until you’ve tried something your opinion doesn’t truly count.

Flaws are unique. Flaws are beautiful. Don’t ever be ashamed of your life story, of the moments that you feel you’ll be judged on. We all have them and that’s what makes us different to the next person.

Does being a burnt pancake mean we can’t love? We can’t feel comfortable in our own skin? We can’t be awesome? We are just as good as any other pancake we are just different. Our strengths are our passion, our determination and our creative needs are all there and stronger than ever.

A lot of people will be served a burnt pancake and they’ll look at it and say, ‘that looks like a reject’. What about if you look at that pancake and say, ‘It’s a bit burnt but with a bit of love it could be the most delicious thing I’ve ever had.’ #choosetheburntpancake

