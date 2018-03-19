Human Ken Doll on the hunt for a Russian bride

News

After spending most of his life savings on plastic surgery to transform himself into a real life Ken doll, Rodrigo Alves is now ready to settle down with - surprise surprise - a real life Barbie.

Rodrigo Alves has spent most of his life transforming into a real life Ken Doll, now he is on the hunt for his real life Barbie. Source: Instagram / rodrigoalvesuk

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old, revealed he is fed up with being alone and has gone to Russia to find a human barbie doll companion to hang out and party with.

Cue the song: 'Come on Barbie, let's go party!'

'Ah-ah-ah-yeah!'

Alves has said he will be taking to Russian TV shows to look for his match.

“I will be appearing on a TNT TV show called Dom 2, about the most famous Russian human dolls in existence and I'll meet lots of Barbie lookalikes." Alves said.

"Russia is the country where the human dolls originated from and they will be talking to me about their experiences with plastic surgery."

Which sounds almost like a version of The Bachelor, Barbie edition if you ask us.

He has travelled to Russia as it is the place where human dolls originated. Source: Instagram / rodrigoalvesuk

"I'm very intrigued to know what makes those ladies in Russia to look like dolls and hopefully make some new friends in the process,” he said.

He is also set to appear on another TV show, Man And Female, which will see the fashionista offering style advice and makeovers to people that want to look just like him.

The fashionista plans to share how others can look just like him with makeover advice on the TV show 'Man and Female'. Source: Getty

Since landing in Russia, Rodrigo Alves has already been quite a sensation, with many people flocking to him for photos.

'Everyone have been incredibly friendly to me here and lots of people have been asking me for selfies,' he said.

Hopefully, this attention will bring him one step closer to finding is real life Barbie.

Because every Ken deserves to meet their Barbie, and as they say, 'Life in plastic, it's fantastic!'

Every Ken deserves to meet their Barbie. Source: Walt Disney

