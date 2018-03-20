News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

How much sex people your age are really having

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Whether you have sex twice a day, twice a week or twice a year, there is no set rule on how often you should be getting frisky between the sheets.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

Between catching up on all the MKR drama, work stress, meal prepping, tanning and socialising – sometimes sex has to take a back seat.

However, if you're wondering how and your partner compare to others, a group of experts at The Journal of Sex Research have revealed exactly how often people have sex according to their age group.

Friends with benefits

A new study has revealed how often people are getting frisky between the sheets according to their age group. Photo: Friends With Benefits/Screen Gems

Unsurprisingly, the study found that the youngest age-bracket, people who are under 30, got down and dirty the most. People in this group reported having sex about 112 times a year, which equates to around twice a week.

For those who fell between the ages of 30 and 39, their libido slowed down slightly and they were having sex between once and twice a week.

When it came to 40 to 49-year-olds, they were having sex about 6 times a month, or 69 times in a year.

After that, the sex significantly decreased in couples’ relationships.

“Those who feel older and have more negative attitudes toward ageing are likely to perceive the sharpest declines in the quality of their sex lives,” Dr Justin Lehmiller said, according to Her.ie.

Bridesmaids

The research showed that people under the age of 30 got down and dirty about 112 times a year. Photo: Bridesmaids/Universal Pictures

“At the same time, the younger people feel, the more likely they are to maintain high sexual satisfaction as they get older – or at least they’ll experience a much less noticeable change".

The study comes after it was revealed exactly what happens to your body when you abstain from having sex for a long period of time.

“Sexual connection gives partners loads of skin-to-skin caressing and touch, and can help to regulate one another’s moods,” sex therapist Sari Cooper told Readers Digest.

“Without regular frequency of intercourse as you get older the walls of your vagina thin out and can lead to painful sex when you finally get back into the sack.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top