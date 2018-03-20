How much sex people your age are really having

Whether you have sex twice a day, twice a week or twice a year, there is no set rule on how often you should be getting frisky between the sheets.

Between catching up on all the MKR drama, work stress, meal prepping, tanning and socialising – sometimes sex has to take a back seat.

However, if you're wondering how and your partner compare to others, a group of experts at The Journal of Sex Research have revealed exactly how often people have sex according to their age group.

Unsurprisingly, the study found that the youngest age-bracket, people who are under 30, got down and dirty the most. People in this group reported having sex about 112 times a year, which equates to around twice a week.

For those who fell between the ages of 30 and 39, their libido slowed down slightly and they were having sex between once and twice a week.

When it came to 40 to 49-year-olds, they were having sex about 6 times a month, or 69 times in a year.

After that, the sex significantly decreased in couples’ relationships.

“Those who feel older and have more negative attitudes toward ageing are likely to perceive the sharpest declines in the quality of their sex lives,” Dr Justin Lehmiller said, according to Her.ie.

“At the same time, the younger people feel, the more likely they are to maintain high sexual satisfaction as they get older – or at least they’ll experience a much less noticeable change".

The study comes after it was revealed exactly what happens to your body when you abstain from having sex for a long period of time.

“Sexual connection gives partners loads of skin-to-skin caressing and touch, and can help to regulate one another’s moods,” sex therapist Sari Cooper told Readers Digest.

“Without regular frequency of intercourse as you get older the walls of your vagina thin out and can lead to painful sex when you finally get back into the sack.”

