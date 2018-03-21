News

The state where Aussies are having the most sex is revealed

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Yesterday, a survey revealed that the average person under the age of 30 has sex about twice a week.

And now, Durex's Great Aussie Sex Survey has unearthed where in Australia people are getting down and dirty more than anywhere else.

The condom company asked 1,000 Aussies a number of questions about their sex life, including how often they get it on and whether or not they use condoms.

Samantha Sex and the City

This is the Australian state having the most amount of sex. Photo: HBO

Interestingly, the survey found that on average, South Australians have the most active sex lives in the country.

According to the survey, more than half of them are having sex at least once a week.

As for the state who are lacking in the libido department, Victoria came out on top, with only 42.1 per cent of respondents saying they sex once a week.

NSW came second in the survey, then Queensland and WA.

However, while South Australia might be getting frisky more often than others, it’s actually people from NSW who are more satisfied with their sex lives.

As for those who are single and looking to find love, the survey discovered that Queensland has the most singletons, followed by NSW.

Where Australian have the most sex

It turns out South Australian are the friskiest between the sheets. Photo: Getty Images

The survey also delved into people’s attitudes towards carrying condoms, with only 37.9 per cent of women admitting they take them on dates with them.

The women revealed that the top reasons for not bringing them with them were that they didn’t want to come off a presumptuous, they didn’t like them and they were too embarrassed.

In fact, the survey found that 52 per cent of Australians don’t use contraception at all and one in five singletons didn’t even know whether or not they had an STI.

In saying all that, Aussie women were found to be having more sex than men, with over 50 per cent admitting to getting it on at least once a week.

