News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Mel Greig: Can you ever get back together with an ex?

Mel Greig
Mel Greig
Yahoo7 Be /

I’ve discovered a pattern in my 20-year rollercoaster ride of dating. With every break-up, along comes a message from an ex or a message from me to the ex questioning whether we should revive our past relationship, which raises the question “Can you really get back together with an ex?”

Ryan Reynolds LAUGHS OFF Blake Lively Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible
1:34

Ryan Reynolds LAUGHS OFF Blake Lively Breakup Rumors In The Best Way Possible
'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' Exclusive Preview
1:17

'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' Exclusive Preview
Britney Spears' Lifetime Movie Trailer Shows Head-Shaving Meltdown & More
1:52

Britney Spears' Lifetime Movie Trailer Shows Head-Shaving Meltdown & More
Roxy spills on marriage
1:54

Roxy spills on her marriage
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Marriage with Oprah
1:19

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Marriage with Oprah
Pa. Man Allegedly Murdered a Woman on Halloween After She Declined His Marriage Proposal
0:38

Pa. Man Allegedly Murdered a Woman on Halloween After She Declined His Marriage Proposal
Jay James leaves the competition | Live Results Wk 6 | The X Factor UK 2014
1:27

Jay James leaves the competition | Live Results Wk 6 | The X Factor UK 2014
'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Exclusive Sneak Peek
1:16

'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Blake Lively Reveals Why She Loves Ryan Reynolds Only "Most Of The Time"
2:53

Blake Lively Reveals Why She Loves Ryan Reynolds Only "Most Of The Time"
Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Fans Create Theory Behind 4:44 Album Title Involving Solange
2:02

Beyonce & Jay-Z Fans Create Theory Behind 4:44 Album Title Involving Solange
Marriage Boot Camp exclusive clip

Marriage Boot Camp exclusive clip
Marriage in trouble?
1:20

Marriage in trouble?
 

There’s one relationship in particular that destroyed me because I was so sure he was the one for me, and we’d spoken about marriage and babies on many occasions, even naming our future kids.

Mel Greig dating sex column

Thinking of giving an ex another go? Think again. Photo: Instagram/melgreigradio

But out of nowhere and completely unexpectedly, I became Dean from Married at First Sight during the final commitment ceremony and he was Tracey, catching me off guard with a ruthless dumping, saying “I have a list for the future and you aren’t on it”.

Married At First Sight Dean Tracey

Don't be the Dean in this situation. Photo: Instagram/marriedau

Ouch Tracey aka ex-boyfriend, ouch.

If I rewind to that moment, I remember how much I loved him and how devastated I was.

He was my world and I always put him first with ridiculous amounts of unconditional love. It took me a good year to get over him, but I always worried that he was the one that got away, my true soulmate. I said to myself, “One day he’ll realise how good he had it and he’ll come crawling back.”

It took years, but I heard from him recently, and he did get on his hands and knees and commence the crawl. It was honestly like talking to a stranger, and I’m pretty sure he’s doing the Benjamin Button kind of thing and getting more immature with age?

After re-connecting with a few conversations, he thought that he could woo me with a dick pic. The beautiful piece of art that used to give me so much joy was now a foreign object that didn’t give me any kind of thrill. It didn’t tempt me into re-igniting our relationship at all, and there was nothing wrong with it specifically, it was what was wrong with him that was putting me off.

Do you ever look back and go WTF? What was the attraction and obsession? Why was I so sure this guy was my soulmate because I feel absolutely nothing for him now how is that possible?

Source: Giphy

Do we out-grow them? Change too much over the years? How can a connection that was so strong and real now mean nothing? No feels, no twinge of the heart - or my lady parts (legit flatlining below the waist).

If you can get back together with an ex I think that speaks volumes. If you can truly pick up where you left off and it feels like the emotions haven’t changed, then you should throw yourself head first into that love-fest.

BUT if you find yourself going back for comfort and familiarity, but you don’t feel the same spark DON’T DO IT.

Time really does heal all and some things are better left in the past.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top