Woman busts boyfriend cheating with teacher

When Lola began noticing her boyfriend of three years Enrique had been acting strangely and finding odd photos in his phone, she did what every suspicious partner does – and put him to the test.

Girlfriend catches boyfriend cheating with teacher

Lola enlisted the help of Youtube channel To Catch a Cheater to see if her boyfriend would stray.

With Enrique needing to pass an English exam to graduate, Lola decided to pit her significant other against the charms of Spanish Instagram model Crystal Meza – in the guise of a tutor – and see what he would do.

The scene is set when Crystal heads to the couple's home for a tutoring session, and Enrique soon comes clean about his affairs.

“I have cheated on her but just only four times,” he tells Crystal.

“Men are like this. When you see someone really good looking…”

Enrique doesn’t put up any fight when Crystal gives up on the tutoring session and attempts to sit on his lap – and that’s when Lola erupts.

Storming into the house, she can be seen confronting her cheating boyfriend and giving him a serious piece of her mind, before kicking him out.

"Don't come back for your things. I'm going to burn those!" she can be heard yelling.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram