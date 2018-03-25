Just days before adult film star Stormy Daniels is due to air a tell-all interview about her alleged affair with now President Donald Trump, another woman has spoken out about a very similar experience.

Playboy model apologises to Melania for Trump ‘affair’

Ex Playboy model Karen McDougal is claiming she had a 10-month long affair with the reality TV star between 2006 and 2007 and is now apologising to his wife Melania.

In an interview with CNN televised earlier this week, Karen said she had ‘real feelings’ for Trump and that he told her he loved her.

“He would call me baby or he would call me beautiful Karen,” she said, “There was a real relationship there.”

“He always told me he loved me.”

After admitting that she ended the relationship – which the White House have denied took place - because of her own guilt, Karen was asked what she would say to his wife Melania.

“What can you say except, I’m sorry?” she said, “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

According to Karen, Melania – who married Trump in 2005 - had just given birth to son Barron when she met Trump at Hugh Hefner’s mansion and the alleged affair began.

It was around the same time Stormy Daniels claims she also begun an affair with him, and like Stormy, Karen is taking legal action over an attempt to silence her.

Karen is currently suing American Media Inc. for claims it brokered a contract on Trump’s behalf to stop her from sharing her story.

