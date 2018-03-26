Woman live tweets horrible first date

A woman has live tweeted what could possibly be the most cringeworthy and horrible first date we've ever been able to virtually eavesdrop.
UK author Clare Mackintosh, lucked out when she was out at a restaurant and ended up seated next to a couple - in their late 20s - on what appeared to be a first date.
Although it eventually became clear that they had known each other for a while - which made the fact that she remained sitting at the table despite everything even more shocking. (At least to Claire and the hundreds of people that have now followed the thread.)
Once the date gets underway, it takes Clare less than two minutes to tell the woman to run away now - in capital letters - but things were already going downhill and fast.
She desperately wants to take a photo of the couple, but decided that would be taking it a little too far. But thankfully she does take the time to describe the pair in detail – for imagination purposes of course.
"He wears a suit (with waist coat) and open neck shirt, she has a black dress with a zip at the back from hem to neck," she writes.
Clare does grab a sneaky snap of their table as the pair go out for a cigarette.
As things go on it just gets worse and worse – by worse we mean gross. So much so that Clare even feels she needs to apologise to the twitterverse once they leave together.
He then goes on to declare that they would both like to sleep with each other. Regardless of Neil – maybe her husband? Poor Neil.
While the date didn't end well, at least in the eyes of the online universe, Clare's thread has since gone viral.
She is an author after all.
"This has made me laugh so much. How could she not fall for being semi-attractive," one person wrote.
"Story continues next week when she reports him to HR," another quipped.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram