News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Woman live tweets horrible first date

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman has live tweeted what could possibly be the most cringeworthy and horrible first date we've ever been able to virtually eavesdrop.

Tinder Taking a Move From Bumble's Playbook With Newest Feature
2:00

Tinder Taking a Move From Bumble's Playbook With Newest Feature
Jelena Going STRONG! Selena Gomez Cheers on Justin Bieber at Hockey Game After Bible Study
1:52

Jelena Going STRONG! Selena Gomez Cheers on Justin Bieber at Hockey Game After Bible Study
Your blind date has WHAT??? | Family Feud
1:14

Your blind date has WHAT??? | Family Feud
Chris Brown Reacts To Karrueche Tran Dating New Rapper
1:09

Chris Brown Reacts To Karrueche Tran Dating New Rapper
Thanks for the date... but I gotta get home to my BOYFRIEND!!! | Family Feud
0:30

Thanks for the date... but I gotta get home to my BOYFRIEND!!! | Family Feud
A First Look at the Yeezy Boost 650s
1:16

A First Look at the Yeezy Boost 650s
Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend The Weeknd Enjoy Date Night at a Comedy Club
1:49

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend The Weeknd Enjoy Date Night at a Comedy Club
Your blind date has WHAT??? | Family Feud
1:14

Your blind date has WHAT??? | Family Feud
Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
3:10

Bride can't hold tears as her late father's letter is read on her wedding day
Netflix Drops Orange Is the New Black Trailer Along With Season 5 Release Date
2:00

Netflix Drops Orange Is the New Black Trailer Along With Season 5 Release Date
Selena Gomez & Ed Sheeran Dating?
1:25

Selena Gomez & Ed Sheeran Dating?
Catching Catfish With Bare Hands Makes for Epic Baby Gender Reveal
1:42

Catching Catfish With Bare Hands Makes for Epic Baby Gender Reveal
 

UK author Clare Mackintosh, lucked out when she was out at a restaurant and ended up seated next to a couple - in their late 20s - on what appeared to be a first date.

Although it eventually became clear that they had known each other for a while - which made the fact that she remained sitting at the table despite everything even more shocking. (At least to Claire and the hundreds of people that have now followed the thread.)

first date

Is this the worst date ever? Photo: Youtube


Once the date gets underway, it takes Clare less than two minutes to tell the woman to run away now - in capital letters - but things were already going downhill and fast.



She desperately wants to take a photo of the couple, but decided that would be taking it a little too far. But thankfully she does take the time to describe the pair in detail – for imagination purposes of course.

"He wears a suit (with waist coat) and open neck shirt, she has a black dress with a zip at the back from hem to neck," she writes.


Clare does grab a sneaky snap of their table as the pair go out for a cigarette.


As things go on it just gets worse and worse – by worse we mean gross. So much so that Clare even feels she needs to apologise to the twitterverse once they leave together.




He then goes on to declare that they would both like to sleep with each other. Regardless of Neil – maybe her husband? Poor Neil.





While the date didn't end well, at least in the eyes of the online universe, Clare's thread has since gone viral.

She is an author after all.

"This has made me laugh so much. How could she not fall for being semi-attractive," one person wrote.

"Story continues next week when she reports him to HR," another quipped.




Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top