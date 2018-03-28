Student reveals why she’s selling virginity for $1.9m

It’s the controversial website that helps connect women with men who are willing to buy their virginity, and now one Cinderella Escorts user has revealed exactly why she’s willing to auction off such an important part of her life.

Jasmin, a 26-year-old student from the UK, has explained why she’s decided to make the decision, admitting the financial aspect was too good to pass up.

“I would like to sell my virginity… because to be honest, I would love to travel the world,” she said in a video posted on the Cinderella Escorts website.

“I would like to visit America and maybe do a road trip around America.”

Jasmin has already found her highest bidder – a Hollywood actor from Los Angeles – who is willing to pay a whopping $1.9 million for the privilege.

“Last week I [met] three guys for dinner here in London,” said Jasmin of the process.

“A football player from Manchester United, who really was super nice to me. Also I've had a date with a business-man from Munich. He was a real gentleman and we really liked each other. But to be honest he was finally too old for me.”

With Jasmin set to meet the actor in a German hotel next month, she admits the whole experience is an opportunity for her to make some money so she can set up her own business in future.

But not everyone is a fan of the controversial site, which has made headlines in the past for its auctions.

Cinderella Escorts, run by Jan Zakobielski, 27, is notoriously known as the "world’s most famous escort service." It has often been criticized in the past for taking advantage of young girls by giving them a platform for auctioning their virginity. — ur-trading (@urtrading) January 14, 2018

However site owner Jan Zakobielski – who takes 20 percent of the final price – claims all the women undergo psychological testing to make sure they’re aware of what they are doing, and aren’t being coerced into it.

“Jasmin can stop the auction and take the offer whenever she feels comfortable,” he told the Sun.

“Most times girls wait around three months till they finally accept the highest bid. We accompany the girls to the meeting and are in vicinity if problems arise.”

