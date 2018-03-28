Melania reveals all about sex life with Trump

His bedroom style has been described as ’textbook generic' by his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels, but long before the scandal – and Donald Trump became President – his wife-to-be Melania spilled all the details of their sex life on radio.

In a radio interview with shock jock Howard Stern that’s making the rounds again, Melania, who wasn’t yet married to Donald, coyly revealed what happened behind closed doors for the couple.

Howard gets the 1999 interview off to a flying start by asking what the former model is wearing, and if she’s nude.

“Almost,” Melania laughs.

Cue creepy breathing from Howard, and him delving deeper into the couple’s relationship.

“Do you go over every night and you guys have sex?” he probes Melania.

“That’s true, we have a great, great time,” she replies, before admitting the pair have sex every night.

It would be another six years before Trump would put a ring on it and make their relationship official.

And another 13 years before other women would go public with allegations of sexual encounters with Trump.

Interestingly, the interview later sees Howard talking to Trump and joking about his suitability as President.

“You know what, this is why you’d be a great candidate because you’re refreshingly honest,” says the radio host.

“Clinton is doing the same stuff, he’s just not talking about it.”

