Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania reveals all about sex life with Trump

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

His bedroom style has been described as ’textbook generic' by his alleged mistress Stormy Daniels, but long before the scandal – and Donald Trump became President – his wife-to-be Melania spilled all the details of their sex life on radio.

In a radio interview with shock jock Howard Stern that’s making the rounds again, Melania, who wasn’t yet married to Donald, coyly revealed what happened behind closed doors for the couple.

Howard gets the 1999 interview off to a flying start by asking what the former model is wearing, and if she’s nude.

Donald Trump Melania

Melania's interview took place in 1999, when she was dating Trump. Photo: Getty

“Almost,” Melania laughs.

Cue creepy breathing from Howard, and him delving deeper into the couple’s relationship.

“Do you go over every night and you guys have sex?” he probes Melania.

“That’s true, we have a great, great time,” she replies, before admitting the pair have sex every night.

Melania Trump sex

Seen here in 2005, Trump and Melania did the interview with shock jock Howard Stern. Photo: Getty

It would be another six years before Trump would put a ring on it and make their relationship official.

And another 13 years before other women would go public with allegations of sexual encounters with Trump.

Interestingly, the interview later sees Howard talking to Trump and joking about his suitability as President.

“You know what, this is why you’d be a great candidate because you’re refreshingly honest,” says the radio host.

“Clinton is doing the same stuff, he’s just not talking about it.”

