News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby
Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with Instagram model

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman has been left reeling after discovering her boyfriend was about to cheat on her with an Instagram model.

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder
2:01

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with eating disorder
Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
0:33

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Kendall Jenner Fans FREAK OUT Over Her Feet in Nude Instagram Photo
1:40

Kendall Jenner Fans FREAK OUT Over Her Feet in Nude Instagram Photo
Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease
1:51

Gigi Hadid Caught Fighting With The Weeknd & Opens Up About Thyroid Disease

'He kidnapped me': Sophie Monk's dating disasters
Celebs & The Internet REACT To Beyonce's First Pic Of Twins Rumi & Sir Carter
2:16

Celebs & The Internet REACT To Beyonce's First Pic Of Twins Rumi & Sir Carter
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Selena Gomez Nude Photo - Kylie Jenner's Photoshop FAIL (DHR)
11:45

Selena Gomez Nude Photo - Kylie Jenner's Photoshop FAIL (DHR)
Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
2:25

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
Boy, MOMMA'S gonna KILL YOU! | Family Feud
0:56

Boy, MOMMA'S gonna KILL YOU! | Family Feud
 

The woman, who goes only by the name Daniella, decided to go on the YouTube show To Catch a Cheater to see if her boyfriend of two years, Michael, would cheat on her.

The 24-year-old fell right into her trap and was caught literally with his pants down.

To Catch a Cheater

Daniella tried to catch her boyfriend out on To Catch a Cheater. Photo: YouTube/To Catch a Cheater

The video starts with the producers of the show getting the model to contact Michael, before trying to strike up a relationship with him.

It didn't take long and they soon arrange to meet up, with Michael traveling miles to get to the model.

He arrives at her apartment and things start to get hot and heavy within minutes.

To Catch a Cheater boyfriend

They enlisted the help of an Instagram model. Photo: YouTube/To Catch a Cheater

Cheating man

Daniella confronts her boyfriend in the model's apartment. Photo: YouTube/To Catch a Cheater

The model pretends to go into her room to change while Michael strips down in the living room.

However, little does he know that his girlfriend, Daniella, is actually hiding out in the bedroom.

She goes out to confront him and you need to watch the video above to see what happens/

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top