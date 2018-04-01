Mel Greig: I may have broken the law for love

Modern day dating is 90 percent online hunting and 10 percent real life encounters. Personally, I feel online is the easier option in the sense you know they are single, and if you aren’t feeling the banter you can move on to the next one.

But with the 10 percent of real life encounters, you need to move swiftly and precisely. There’s no room for error and immediate action is required to ascertain if they are in-fact single and interested.

This is where I may have unintentionally broken the law.

Soooooo it involves a neighbour. No not the Hot Dad I decided to visit on a whim to see if he wanted to have a drink only to interrupt him when he "had company" #awkies.

This is a new guy that has moved in and I didn’t want to make the same awkward mistake by ringing his buzzer and going “Heyyyyyyyy”. I wanted to do some sly detective work.

At this point I would like to point out that I am a well-functioning adult that doesn’t need to see a therapist, I just really hang onto those 10 percent of real life encounters because I’m not a huge fan of online dating.

I was parking my car downstairs at the same time as this guy that had moved in, it’s all undercover and we have these cages that we park in but most of us leave the doors up even though they are also full of stored possessions. We both got out at the same time and had some great neighbourly banter and in my mind, I was like BOOM CHICKA WAH WAH.

The conversation was wrapping up and we were headed towards the lift, so I pretended to forget something and went back to my car.

I waited near my car for a few minutes and then walked towards his caged garage. He’d left the door up, and I may have walked into his garage to look for female possessions to try and determine if he was single, so I wouldn’t have another Neighbourgate situation. The door was open so I technically didn’t break in? DON’T JUDGE MEEEEEEE #notcrazy.

How else do you find out in those brief real-life moments if someone is single? You can’t just throw that into a five minute conversation.

Don’t you ever just meet someone and go “I wonder what their deal is?” and the reality is you might not see them again, so do we just waste those moments? Rely on fate? Or maybe just be a little bit adventurous/cray cray and make our own move?

From my garage research, I found a few aqua and pink belongings so I’m going to assume he has a partner and as I predicted I haven’t run into him since.

So instead of sitting here saying “What if?” I’m sitting here going “Beb that was brilliant detective work he’s def taken just move on,” #alwaysbethestalker.

