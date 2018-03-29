‘Dumped’ wife gets the ultimate revenge

For many people when a marriage breaks down it can seem difficult to pick up the pieces. But one woman has shown us all how it’s done after finding out her husband was seeing a younger woman.

Instead of hiding away and eating or drinking away her heartache, Dianne Laurance decided to become the absolute best version of herself, and is now living a glamourous life and sharing her adventures online.

It’s the ultimate ‘dumped wife’s revenge’.

“I wanted to empower and inspire women that no matter what life dumps on you the best revenge is to show everyone your fabulousness,” Dianne tells Be.

After 26 years of marriage, Dianne found out that her now ex-husband Peter was seeing a younger woman.

“My marriage ended out of the blue and very unexpected for me,” she tells us.

“I suspected he was away on a business trip with another woman and so investigated. He was. It was the ‘life is ever thus’ younger woman scenario.”

Moving in with a girlfriend Dianne, from Margaret River, WA, set out to get her life back on track. Surprisingly, it was something her ex had said that lit the spark for her ‘revival’.

“Something Peter said a few years earlier came back to haunt me,” she explains.

“He said ‘When a couple break up after many years together one party will always thrive and the other party gets left behind’. That’s when I knew what my revenge would be.”

Dianne decided she would be the one to thrive. And that she has.

She started going to the gym to get fit and healthy, started going on hikes and tried to say yes to any opportunity that came her way – like a spontaneous holiday to Italy with friends.

“The real and fabulous Dianne Laurance was emerging and I really liked her,” she says.

“She was now free to be, do, and say what she wished without a handbrake (partner) to stop her.”

Dianne then started her website called Dumped Wife's Revenge, after her friends kept asking about how she got over the heartache and got on with her life post-divorce.

She also started sharing her exploits on social media, where her followers can see her shopping in New York, posing for selfies with Chris Hemsworth, John Travolta and Astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Holidaying in vineyards, on beaches, and other exotic locations around the world, all the while flaunting her incredible figure and exuding confidence.

Her website reads ‘Apparently I sucked as a wife’ – but now she claims to have young lovers around the world. And would never go back to a man her own age (which she prefers to keep under wraps).

“What really has fascinated me along my journey is the attention from younger men. Apparently, they like a woman full of confidence and not wanting anything from them,” Dianne says.

The now twice-divorced mum of two adult children (from her first marriage) says she tries to live with an ‘attitude of gratitude’ approach to life, and has had a great response from other women writing to her for advice.

“I say thank you all the time throughout the day for all the wonderful little things that happen,” she says.

“I go to bed with a smile on my face each night and jump out of bed the next day with an ear to ear grin wondering what this new day will bring.

“I have learnt by using my positive energy to grab the uncertainty’s in life with extreme gusto.

“Always be excited and curious about life.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram