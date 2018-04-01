TV employee sacked after sex noises interrupt live broadcast

A TV station employee has been fired after a live broadcast was interrupted with the sound of sex noises.

TV reporter sacked after sex noises interrupt live broadcast

KRIS TV, which is based in Texas, was forced to fire a staff member after anchor Stephania Jimenez’s live segment was taken over by the crude tapes.

Stephania was in the studio, reading out a story about a new bridge in the city when suddenly the screen went black.

Sex noises could be heard and heavy breathing, before a voice was heard saying: “f*** it, lick it, smell it.”

The feed was cut off within seconds, however the look of Stephania’s face said it all.

Ever the professional, she carried on with the news of the day, however one employee was fired over the incident.

The other staff member is reportedly being disciplined by the station.

"We learned that a series of technical and human errors lead to the mistake,” news director Paul Alexander said in a statement.

"We have taken swift and appropriate action with the employees who were involved in the broadcast in accordance with our company policies.

"We have also modified our editing workflow and procedures to ensure that mistakes like this cannot happen again."

