Woman reveals secret life as webcam girl and sugar baby

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A woman has spoken out about how she juggles her nine to five job in law firm, with performing as a webcam girl, and having a sugar daddy – all while being in a committed long-term relationship.

The 39-year-old from California spoke anonymously to The Cut for their Sex Diaries series, opening up about what an average week for her is like.

While she works for a law firm, the woman revealed she started doing webcam work last year because she was struggling to pay off debts.

“I saw an ad on Craigslist for a ‘chat hostess’ and replied,” she told The Cut.

“It was a female-run studio. I met up with the manager to go over the specifics, and she created a profile for me for the website.”

model

The 39-year-old became a webcam model last year. Photo: Getty

However, she didn’t want anyone in her family or her friends to find out what she was doing and said the company was very discreet and could block ‘up to five different states or countries’.

Initially she worked out of a studio but now she cams from home and has a long list of regular clients. She says the men are into ‘various things’ so being able to improvise is important.

“Guys 'get off' on some weird stuff,” she said.

“Some like to be humiliated, some like it when I am a dominatrix, and love when I torture them, some merely worship my ass. Most love dirty talk, strip teases, and mutual masturbation. And of course, the younger guys enjoy when I do the naughty step-mum roleplay.”

webcam

She works in front of a webcam and works in a law firm. Photo: Getty

One time she revealed she even had a regular request that she burp on command.

“Being the tomboy I am, I of course say yes. All he wants me to do is burp.”

She averages about $52 an hour on the site, charging $6.50 per minute for private and $7.80 per minute in exclusive chats.

“Private gets me out of 'free chat,' but multiple guys can enter my private room,” she explains. “Exclusive means a guy can take me away to a one-on-one chat no one else can enter.”

sugar baby

She also has a Sugar Daddy in Florida. Photo: Getty

But that’s not the only way she makes money. The woman revealed she also has a wealthy sugar daddy, a 60-year-old from Florida, who she regularly Skypes.

The pair ‘met’ on a webcam site but have never actually gotten together in person.

“My sugar daddy gives me $100 an hour and then sometimes spoils me in other ways. For example: He bought dinner for me and my best friend, and then gave me money for a pair of sandals I liked.”

He also sends her underwear which he wants her to wear and then send back to him, and wants to her have well-manicured hands – all compensated of course.

And if you thought she didn’t have enough on her plate already, the woman has also been in a committed monogamous long-distance relationship for almost a year.

webcam model

She also has a boyfriend long-distance. Photo: Getty

Her boyfriend Rick lives 3,200kms away and doesn’t know she is a webcam model.

“I love being in a long-term committed relationship because I love consistency and security,” she said.

“I’ve been married and divorced twice and really don’t believe in the institution of marriage anymore.”

Between her day job, her caming and maintaining a relationship with her boyfriend and her sugar daddy, the woman admits it can sometimes get a bit much.

“My day job sometimes burns me out and camming can be mentally exhausting, too, because you have to be engaging, personal, charming, and open-minded,” she said.

“If you’re not, you can’t expect to make good money or have regulars.”

