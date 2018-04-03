News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby
Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby

Woman makes $12K as professional dater

Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Marcia Favre has found what she considers the perfect way of making a little extra cash.

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Prances with Wolves: brave horse frolics with wolf pack
1:01

Prances with Wolves: brave horse frolics with wolf pack
Guys Ride Mountain Bikes on Outdoor Track
0:54

Guys Ride Mountain Bikes on Outdoor Track
Wallaby Fights Plush Doll
1:11

Wallaby Fights Plush Doll
Plus-Size Ballerina Is 'On Pointe’ | SHAKE MY BEAUTY
6:58

Plus-Size Ballerina Is 'On Pointe’ | SHAKE MY BEAUTY
Spooked Bird Causes Liquor Store Smashup
0:49

Spooked Bird Causes Liquor Store Smashup
Ring In The New Year With Champagne Fondue

Ring In The New Year With Champagne Fondue
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
2:10

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
How to Scare Your Parents... With Four Simple Words!
1:22

How to Scare Your Parents... With Four Simple Words!
Mischievous Kinkajou Is The Pet You Never Knew You Wanted: CUTE AS FLUFF
3:15

Mischievous Kinkajou Is The Pet You Never Knew You Wanted: CUTE AS FLUFF
Crowd Goes Insane as Band Helps Man Propose at Irish Show
1:45

Crowd Goes Insane as Band Helps Man Propose at Irish Show
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
 

She’s a member of a dating website of a different kind, and is approached by suitors who bid for the pleasure of taking her out for a drink.

They not only pay for everything on the date, but they deposit money into Marcia’s account for her company too.

Marcia's earned $12K from being a professional dater. Photo: Barcroft

The 33-year-old is a musician by trade and professional dater on the side, and says she makes up to AU$2,000 per half hour date.

“You literally show up, have a drink, talk about nothing and get paid, it’s pretty easy,” she says.

Adamant it’s not the same as escorting, Marcia - who's made AU$12K so far - says she’s only paid to chat and have drinks, nothing more, and that her long-term boyfriend is on board with it.

Her boyfriend enjoys being treated with the extra money she brings home. Photo: Barcroft

In fact, he loves that she has a little extra cash handy to treat him to a drink a little more often.

Watch her explain it in the video above.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top