Woman makes $12K as professional dater

Marcia Favre has found what she considers the perfect way of making a little extra cash.

She’s a member of a dating website of a different kind, and is approached by suitors who bid for the pleasure of taking her out for a drink.

They not only pay for everything on the date, but they deposit money into Marcia’s account for her company too.

The 33-year-old is a musician by trade and professional dater on the side, and says she makes up to AU$2,000 per half hour date.

“You literally show up, have a drink, talk about nothing and get paid, it’s pretty easy,” she says.

Adamant it’s not the same as escorting, Marcia - who's made AU$12K so far - says she’s only paid to chat and have drinks, nothing more, and that her long-term boyfriend is on board with it.

In fact, he loves that she has a little extra cash handy to treat him to a drink a little more often.

