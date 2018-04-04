'My husband is an asexual drag queen'

An unconventional couple are breaking relationship stereotypes: both consider themselves asexual and the husband is an a-gender drag queen.

Dancing on stage in full makeup and a revealing metallic one-piece, Jeremiah Dauberly has a passion for performing in drag; and sitting in the crowd is his number one fan - his wife Meagan.

The couple, who are both 25 and live in Virginia, USA, with their pet beagle, have known each other since they were teenagers and got married in their early twenties.

So far, so conventional - but Jeremiah and Meagan both identify as asexual, meaning they have no sexual feelings or desires towards each other or anyone else.

“Our relationship is unusual, it's unusual in the way that we don’t seem to interact in the same way other couples do. We just go about things much more differently,” Jeremiah told Barcroft TV.

"A lot of couples they have a hard time, discussing and communicating about anything that doesn’t have to do with the bedroom.

“That seems to be the only place that a lot of couples seem to be on the same page - whereas we are on the same page everywhere.

“I’ve known my wife since we were 14, we started dating at 18 and got married when we were 23.”

Jeremiah also identifies as a-gender and doesn’t believe he sits anywhere on a gender binary.

“I don’t really have any preferred pronouns and I don’t really identify as male even though I’m a male. I just feel like my gender is an experience to have,” he explained.

A year into their relationship, Jeremiah, who works as a hospice nurse, was mesmerised by a drag show he saw and decided to pursue his love for dressing up - as drag alter ego 'JayyRuger'.

"I get mistaken for being a woman a lot in drag. When I did a lot of female impersonation drag, I would get confused all the time for being a woman but that was intentional,” he said.

"So I guess you could say that my current illusion that I do mostly, is a man impersonating a woman who is impersonating a man.”

Understandably, his wife Meagan was unsure what to make of Jeremiah's new hobby.

"At first I was a little weirded out and I was like do we need to discuss something? Are you feeling gay? Do you need to figure out your sexuality? Are you trans,” Meagan said.

"I love Jer so much that I didn’t want him to be with me because he proposed to me. So, if he had any kind of doubt I'd want to work it out.”

Now Meagan supports Jay’s drag career, and even receives tips on makeup from her husband.

“He actually opened the world to me because he would come up and be like: ‘There is this new makeup trend, let’s try'!”

Jeremiah's look is based on what he describes as an “androgynous, hyper-futuristic human form”, achieved through hours of body painting and makeup.

"Also I sometimes take the look into other extreme forms by becoming mythological creatures as well. It’s a lot of fun to do many looks,” he said.

“[Getting ready] takes me about three to four hours depending on what I’m doing sometimes - more if I’m using prosthetics or something, but normally it takes me at least three hours to go from no makeup to full glam.”

The drag artist’s wardrobe is as extensive as his makeup collection. Filled to the brim with sequins, metallics and feathers - Jeremiah’s clothes collection is four times the size of his wife’s.

"I have more costumes than I do real clothes definitely."

And looking this glam doesn’t come cheap.

“Altogether I would say, materials alone, my closet easily has over $5,000 (usd) in costumes in it,” Jeremiah said.

"I easily spent upwards of a thousand dollars on makeup just in 2017. So grand total I couldn’t even begin to guess how much makeup I have bought in the entire time because that’s years and years."

A couple of times a month Jeremiah performs as Jayyruger, his drag act, at local bars and wife Meagan loves watching Jayyruger perform.

"I love that Jay does these crazy death drops, I think they are amazing, they are impressive,” she said.

"My heart does stop every time he does one ‘cause I’m afraid he is going to hurt himself, so every time I flinch and then when he is fine, I cheer.”

Despite their unusual relationship, the duo couldn’t imagine life without one another and love each other, they say, "romantically, and platonically".

