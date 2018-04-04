Parents reveal secret life as swingers

For most people, celebrating their thirtieth wedding anniversary would see them have a romantic dinner, a party with family or a gift of pearls (as tradition dictates).

Not for Scarlet and Jack Black, who are ringing in their milestone achievement ths October with a 15 day swingers sex marathon in Mexico and Florida.

The British couple, who now live on the Gold Coast, embarked on the swinging lifestyle seven years ago after tiring of their conventional sex life, and haven’t looked back.

From hosting their own sex parties to travelling the world to attend nightclubs and events which include up to 60 people, this has all taken place without Scarlet and Jack’s kids being none the wiser.

In fact, the couple admit it was when their kids were leaving home that they decided to branch out, and now they get a secret thrill from their double life.

“We decided we would spice up our sex life and visit a swinger's club for a once in a lifetime adventure,” Scarlet, 53 told the Daily Mail.

“We went one night, a one-off adventure to a swinger's club purely as observers. And that was one night that changed our lives forever.”

With their kids having no idea what the frisky couple get up to, Scarlet admits her marriage to Jack, 54, has never been stronger and she has no issue seeing him with another woman.

After having a long list of rules when they first started swinging, Scarlet admits they’ve relaxed their approach to allow for anything, so long as both partners are happy and comfortable.

“Swinging has brought us closer as a couple, after all once you have had sex with other people there is absolutely nothing that you can't talk about anymore,” she told the Daily Mail.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram