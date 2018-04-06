News

Inside Australia's elite, women’s only sex club

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

The Skirt Club, an elite women's only sex group, was founded to provide a safe place for women to ‘experiment’ and ‘play’, and after a successful opening in Sydney, a new club is launching in Melbourne.

Founded by Geneviève LeJeune, the group originally started in the UK in 2014, but has now seen sister clubs open in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Berlin, Vienna and Shanghai.

It's all-female, and designed for lesbian, bisexual and ‘plain curious’ women, with the Sydney club boasting 600 members since opening two years ago.

the skirt club

The Skirt Club has launched in Melbourne. Photo: Facebook/Skirt Club

burlesque

The club often features burlesque performances. Photo: Instagram/Skirt Club

Geneviève said the idea behind the Skirt Club “was to promote glamour, performance and much more, away from the prying eyes of men”, News.com.au reports.

Now the secretive, sexy and luxurious private parties have landed in Melbourne, but you’ll be lucky to find out where they are held as there is one simple rule - you do not talk about Skirt Club.

The club has very strict rules around approvals, membership and confidentiality. These include no men, no pictures, no telling and no pressure.

All to ensure a “trusting and safe community”, according to Geneviève.

the skirt club melbourne

The club started in the UK and now has a Sydney and Melbourne base. Photo: Facebook/Skirt Club

When it comes to events, they've got two different levels.

'Mini Skirt' is a monthly post-work social event designed to ‘try-it-on’. It’s usually held at a bar with champers and cocktails and an easy, relaxed way for newbies to mingle and network.

The next level is more risqué, and usually involves a party held at a private home. There is more bubbly, a theme and sexual play.

sydney skirt club

The club aims to give women a safe place to 'play'. Photo: Instagram/Skirt Club

“The event themes that have proved most popular are the Shibari rope bondage party (dress code: latex and lace) and the Queen of Hearts party (dress code: Queens and white rabbits),” Geneviève told News.com.au.

Before the official launch this week, Skirt Club in Melbourne already had 100 members.

