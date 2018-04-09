The truth about faking an orgasm

Almost 80 per cent of women have admitted to faking an orgasm at some point but it turns out it may actually be more beneficial than you might think.

The research from the Journal of Sexual Archives spoke to almost 500 heterosexual women, with some of the reasons for faking it including to protect the man’s feelings, fear and insecurity or to end an intimate session.

“Pretty well all of us have faked an orgasm at some point and if you never, ever have, you’re in the minority,” sexpert Tracey Cox tells Be.

But as it turns out, faking an orgasm can actually help you have a real one. It’s been dubbed the ‘fake it till you make it’ technique.

The technical term for faking an orgasm is ‘elevated arousal’ and is based on the theory that if you act out the thing you want to happen, sometimes it will.

Women in this particular study said if they pretended to orgasm, their partner got more excited, which got them more excited.

Tracey Cox says that by re-enacting the lead up to the real thing - breathing faster, noise, the whole show - you might just be able to push yourself over the threshold.

But she warns it should be used sparingly, and definitely not at the beginning of a relationship.

“Some sex therapists say if you have real orgasms with your partner 90 per cent of the time, it’s not recommended, but acceptable, if you fake 10 per cent,” Tracey tells us.

“If you never have an orgasm with your partner, however, it’s absolutely pointless pretending to.

“How are they ever going to learn to give you one if they think they’re doing it already?”

Faking a climax too often at the beginning of a relationship means that you’ve set up a pattern of behaviour that is based on deception and dissatisfaction, according to Tracey.

“He’ll keep on using the same ineffective techniques because he thinks he’s turning you on; you’ll remain frustrated and irritable every time you make love,” she warns.

“Having the courage to open up and say ‘Actually, that does nothing for me’ is difficult, but you really must.”

Tracey compares the whole scenario to telling your girlfriend that she looks amazing in a new dress when really it doesn’t suit her at all. It can sometimes seem easier to pretend than to actually sit down and have that conversation.

“In a recent survey on people’s sex lives, every single couple who rated their sex life as ‘very happy’, also ticked the ‘yes’ box to a question which asked if they talked to their partner about their sexual needs,” Tracey explains.

“Faking orgasm isn’t necessary if admitting to not having one isn’t a problem.”

