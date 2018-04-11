News

Athletes lose it as TV host falls into pool on live TV
Reporter hilariously falls into pool on live TV
Watch the Queen take a hilarious swipe at Donald Trump
Watch the Queen take a hilarious swipe at Donald Trump

Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

Things are heating up in the Commonwealth Games.

And we’re not just talking about the scramble for a gold medal but athletes who are looking for love.

A whole bunch of Commonwealth Games contenders have taken to Tinder, with some of them posting sexy topless selfies and others claiming they’re only in the country ‘temporarily’.

One athlete’s Tinder profile even features a picture of him posing next to the Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.

Take a look at some of the profiles below:

Marcus Webber

Games athlete Marcus Webber poses for a poolside prodile pic. Photo: Tinder

Katura Horton-Perinchief

Katura Horton-Perinchief looks stunning in her profile photo. Photo: Tinder

the Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.

This athlete even posed with a picture the Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi. Photo: Tinder

Tinder photos

Great British boxer Luke showed off his killer six-pack. Photo: Tinder


Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

