Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder

Things are heating up in the Commonwealth Games.

And we’re not just talking about the scramble for a gold medal but athletes who are looking for love.

A whole bunch of Commonwealth Games contenders have taken to Tinder, with some of them posting sexy topless selfies and others claiming they’re only in the country ‘temporarily’.

One athlete’s Tinder profile even features a picture of him posing next to the Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.

Take a look at some of the profiles below:

