Woman's epic public revenge on cheating boyfriend

This cheating boyfriend got a huge dose of instant karma when he was busted on a date with another woman - and he let slip this wasn't the first time he's cheated on his girlfriend.

A woman suspected her DJ boyfriend had been cheating on her and contacted the To Catch a Cheater team for help.

In the video posted to Youtube, an Instagram model befriends the man pretending to be a fan of his music and their messages quickly turn sexual.

Even though he says he has a girlfriend, and the model pretends to also have a boyfriend, they continuing flirting via text and he admits this is not the first time he has been unfaithful.

"When is the last time you'e been with another girl other than your girlfriend," the accomplice asks.

"Two days ago... it was just another one of her old roommates," he responds.

They agree to meet, and he even brings flowers on the date, but it is quickly interrupted by his raging girlfriend who dumps an entire juice in his face.

Completely humiliated, for good reason, he storms off.

Judging by the narration on the video and the ensuing comments, most agree he got what he deserved.

"Omg this video made me laugh so hard﻿," one person wrote.

"Never date a DJ," another said.

