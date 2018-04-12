News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle's dad spotted on depressing shopping trip
Meghan Markle's dad spotted on depressing shopping trip
Disney launches adults-only range just for Australia
Disney launches adults-only range just for Australia

Woman's epic public revenge on cheating boyfriend

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

This cheating boyfriend got a huge dose of instant karma when he was busted on a date with another woman - and he let slip this wasn't the first time he's cheated on his girlfriend.

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Cat Rolls Around on Top of Pony
1:18

Cat Rolls Around on Top of Pony
Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
0:41

Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Amazon delivery man's shameful parcel fail
0:18

Amazon delivery man's shameful parcel fail
Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
5:07

Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
Poltergeist wreaks havoc in restaurant
0:42

Poltergeist wreaks havoc in restaurant
Cardi B covered Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in high school
1:11

Cardi B covered Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in high school
Woman's incredible bubble butt transformation
0:21

Woman's incredible bubble butt transformation
Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
0:59

Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
0:59

Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
 

A woman suspected her DJ boyfriend had been cheating on her and contacted the To Catch a Cheater team for help.

In the video posted to Youtube, an Instagram model befriends the man pretending to be a fan of his music and their messages quickly turn sexual.

Even though he says he has a girlfriend, and the model pretends to also have a boyfriend, they continuing flirting via text and he admits this is not the first time he has been unfaithful.

to catch a cheater

An accomplice pretends to be a fan of the man's DJ music. Photo: Youtube/Tocatchacheater

"When is the last time you'e been with another girl other than your girlfriend," the accomplice asks.

"Two days ago... it was just another one of her old roommates," he responds.

They agree to meet, and he even brings flowers on the date, but it is quickly interrupted by his raging girlfriend who dumps an entire juice in his face.

boyfriend busted cheating

Instant karma. Photo: Youtube/tocatchacheater

Completely humiliated, for good reason, he storms off.

Judging by the narration on the video and the ensuing comments, most agree he got what he deserved.

"Omg this video made me laugh so hard﻿," one person wrote.

"Never date a DJ," another said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top