Woman's wrong number pregnancy text goes horribly wrong

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve all received a text that wasn’t meant for us in the past but never one like this.

Sophie Watch was just waking up when she noticed she had a text on her phone from an unidentified number.

"Hey it's Abbie, so basically I'm pregnant and you're the only person I've slept with in the past few months so it's yours, can you give me a call or message so we can talk about it?" the message read.

sophiewatch97

Sophie Watch was just waking up when she noticed she had a text on her phone from an unidentified number. Photo: Twitter/sophiewatch97

Wrong number text

This was the text she received on her phone. Photo: Twitter/sophiewatch97

Abbie thought that she was sending her pregnancy announcement to a guy named Aidan, when in fact, it went straight to Sophie’s phone.

However, when Sophie sent a follow up text letting Abbie know she’d made a mistake, the pregnant woman refused to believe her.

"f*** off you're always running away from responsibilities. Aidan this is serious,” Abbie said.

Sophie wrote back with a picture of her in bed after just waking up, saying “sorry babe”.

Wrong number

Abbie refused to believe Sophie wasn't Aidan. Photo: Twitter/sophiewatch97

But even this wasn’t enough for Abbie, who wrote back thinking Sophie was Aidan’s girlfriend.

“Well tell your d**k of a boyfriend we need to talk about this,” Abbie wrote.

"You’re a mug he cheated on you."

Sophie thought the whole thing was hilarious until Abbie turned rude over text.

"I saw the message and was still half asleep I was so confused," she told UniLad.

Even after Sophie sent Abbie a picture of herself in bed. Photo: Twitter/sophiewatch97

"I was like 'I haven’t got anyone pregnant, wait how can I get anyone pregnant anyway', then I felt a bit bad because obviously she had the wrong number.

"I told her she had the wrong number and then when she got all rude and just wasn't believing it, I just got even more confused and baffled I didn't know what to think or how to take it because of how she acted."

Sophie then went on to post the text messages to Twitter, where they have since gone viral.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

