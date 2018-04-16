New dad tries to ‘open’ his marriage, gets put into place

A new dad has reached out for advice for a dilemma he’s facing in the family home, but instead of the sympathetic ear, he was slapped in the face with some hard truths.

The dad – who remains anonymous – wrote into the Dear Prudence column on Slate after he and his wife of three years had a baby.

However, instead of asking for a helping hand with their new life as parents, the man confessed he no longer finds his wife attractive and questioned how best to ask for an open relationship.

“Our relationship is more like two roommates who share parenting duties,” he explained in the letter.

“She is my best friend, and I love her like a sister. I don’t want a divorce. Instead, I want to ask her if I can open the relationship.”

Anxious not to hurt her feelings, he pleaded for advice on how to broach the subject, but that’s not what he got in response.

Instead, he was told to take a good hard look at himself and face up to the fact that telling the new mum he isn’t in love with her and doesn’t find her attractive will almost certainly lead to divorce – not an open relationship.

“If you reread your letter, I think you must be aware on some level that you are not on the verge of breaking news of some cool, exciting new opportunity to your wife,” the response read.

“The two of you just had a baby—not always the most exciting, sexy time in a relationship—and I’m inclined to think that if you sit on this confession for a little while, you may feel some relief over not rushing to share all of these feelings with her as they arise.”

The letter comes just days after news broke that Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on her while pregnant.

Meanwhile in another shocking story, a new mum discovered her partner had cheated on her with their midwife.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram