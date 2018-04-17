Woman receives weird invoice after ghosting her date

Dating can be a costly process for single people.

Between wine and food, show tickets and travel, costs will soon enough rack up. Which is especially annoying when the date goes awfully, or even worse… you’re ghosted the next day.

For one US man, when a date went badly he wasn’t looking to see where it went wrong – he wanted to be reimbursed.

After drinks and dinner with the unnamed man, US woman Amanda Burnett decided to not take their relationship further, ignoring his text requesting to go on a second date the next day.

A few weeks later, Amanda received a letter from him, including a bill for her half of their date.

Sharing her ordeal on Twitter, she wrote: “A guy just mailed me a bill for our dinner a few weeks ago because I didn’t text him back… I can’t make this sh*t up.”

She posted the message alongside a photo of the invoice, which broke down what he was owed: $20 for bar costs, $14.50 for her meal of pulled pork tacos, a $1.99 “processing fee”, sales tax of $2.56 and shipping and handling, which came to $0.47.

In total, her bill came to roughly $40 (or £28).

While many Twitter users agreed that it was a petty move from the anonymous man, some others called Amanda cruel for ghosting him.

One wrote: “If you don’t have the decency to text the guy back he’s in every right to make you pay for the meal. Only fair!”

While another said: “So many girls just expect the guy to pay for everything.”

Amanda ended up making her Twitter account private after backlash, writing: “Cracks me up how people instantly are like, ‘well why didn’t YOU text him back??? You just wanted a free meal??’ YOU AS A WOMAN ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO GIVE A MAN ANYTHING IN EXCHANGE FOR A CHEAP DINNER (sic)”.

We want to get your thoughts: Do you think the man was totally out of line to send an invoice, or was it fair as he wasn’t even given a text back after paying for the meal?

