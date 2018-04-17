Model auctions off virginity to fund round-the-world trip

Selling your virginity to the highest bidder seems to be a worrying new get rich quick scheme, and this young model is planning on cashing in to fund her dream, around-the-world holiday.

Penelope, 22, has already racked up AU$351,000 in bids from wealthy older men, but hopes the final figure will top $2million.

The student, who is currently at university in Paris, spoke only on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from her family – who she claims drove her to want to sell her virginity.

“I come from a very conservative family, I was never allowed to date boys and I grew up feeling smothered,” she said.

“I could not gain maturity or have those deeper connections. My bigger brother was always watching over me but he did what he wanted. It’s not fair.

“I want to travel the world with the money, especially America. I also want to buy an apartment in Portugal.”

Penelope has organised the sale through website Puremodelsclub, who will take a 20 percent stake and provide security when the meeting with the successful bidder takes place.

“I had already received offers, but I did not think they were high enough so I decided it was good opportunity use an auction.

“I am 100 per cent comfortable it will be safe. There’s going to be a bodyguard there."

She will have the opportunity to speak with the buyer before they meet, and is free to cancel at any time.

But Penelope is confident the occasion will be a mutually enjoyable.

“It will definitely be an amazing night I’m a girl who likes to take care of themselves and I’m a dancer so I know how to move my body,” she said.

“Men want virgins because they are pure and untouched. It is something to remember forever.”

When the time comes, the buyer must provide identification and a deposit before securing the sale, which will take place later this month but must be held in either in either Germany, Switzerland or the Netherlands for legal reasons.

The only thing Penelope is worried about, is her family and friends finding out.

“I’ve kept this secret from everyone, but I am scared about them finding out,” she said.

“That’s why I have to make sure they will never know.

A spokesman for Puremodelsclub said: “Penelope is a model so we are expecting an interesting amount, she is worth 1 million Euro for sure.

“Penelope’s security is our priority, she will be accompanied from the beginning until the end.

“The highest bidder can only access all of her photographs after an identity check. Confidentiality is a priority for both parties.”

With reporting by Caters News

