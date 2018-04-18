Married couple with 53-year age gap say it was 'love at first sight'

A 72-year-old grandmother has revealed she is happily married to her 19-year-old husband, despite their 53-year age gap.

Almeda never expected to find love with teenager, but in the Summer of 2016, she met Gary Hardwick, during an outing at a pizza restaurant.

After just two weeks of dating, they took their whirlwind romance to the next level when Gary popped the question and they decided to get married.

Gary had just come out of an unhappy relationship with a 77-year-old, but he claims it was love at first sight when he locked eyes with the grandmother of six - one of whom is older than Gary.

“If you love somebody, age is just a number,” Almeda told Barcroft TV.

“I’ve now been happily married going on two years with my true soul mate.

“We met at Chuck E Cheese, there was a birthday party there. I looked into his eyes and I just fell in love.

“I knew he was the one I wanted to spend my life with. I was never intimidated by the age at all.”

And luckily for her, Gary felt the exact same.

“The first thing that attracted me to Almeda was her beautiful, gorgeous blue eyes. And her personality,” he said.

“She’s always full of laughter and we just connected so well. The chemistry was great.

“Everything about her has just captured my heart since day one.”

Despite the staggering difference in their age, Gary and Almeda have similar interests and hobbies.

“I’ve never been attracted to younger women. Even when I was 13 or 14, I’ve always had an attraction for older women,” Gary said.

“The first time we made love was on our wedding night. It was an amazing experience. There was such a deep connection there. She’s a wonderful lover.”

The happy couple are more than aware that a lot of people disagree with the nature of their relationship.

And that includes Almeda’s son, who hasn’t spoken to her since the day she met Gary.

