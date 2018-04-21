Can you see the very sexy object on this table?

News

You might not have guessed on first glance, but a discrete sex toy is actually among the more ordinary objects.

We can all agree it’s not the lamp, but can you guess which one it is?

Can you see the sex toy in this image? Photo: Instagram/Get Maude

If you’re not already there, it’s the grey object second from the left, and it’s been designed to be able to sit around the house without making its owner blush.

It’s been created by Get Maude and looks more like a modern ornament than a sex toy.

This was it. Photo: Instagram/Get Maude

For an illusion that’s a little more trippy, try finding the animal in the wallpaper below.

It looks like a simple floral design with white and pink magnolias surrounded by leaves and branches, but look a little closer.

Huebucket pug

Can you see the hidden animal in here? Photo: Instagram/huebucket

Once you see it, the hidden animal becomes so obvious, you can’t imagine how you missed it in the first place.

Still nothing? Take a closer look at the petals.

