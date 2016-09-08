9/9 Pasta

Making a hearty pasta dish for date night might be romantic but as the evening progresses, it’s not going to help much when things move to the bedroom. Sugars in refined carbohydrates can cause weight gain, which can lower testosterone levels and increase estrogen in the body. While it's delicious, pasta could be the reason for your decreased sexual desires when bae is over. Why not opt for buckwheat pasta instead, or even better, zucchini noodles? You’ll just as effectively achieve the Lady and the Tramp kiss with these.

Getty Images