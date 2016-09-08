You think an impressive cheese platter would be the way to go if you wanted to woo your partner, but no. Cheese contains hormones and consuming it may mess with your estrogen and testosterone levels. When it comes to sexy time and you’re not feeling up to it, sadly, cheese just might be the reason.
Chocolate has long been believed to be an aphrodisiac in the bedroom. This may be true for women but the endorphin-enhancing food actually lowers testosterone levels in men and hence their sex drive.
No other snack is more appropriate for Netflix and chill than quick and easy microwave popcorn. However, unfortunately for fellas, the popcorn bag’s lining contains chemicals which could be contributing to men’s decreased libido. Instead, make popcorn on the stove, not only is it healthier, it won’t dull that mojo.
We already know how bad soft drinks are for our bodies but what you may not have known is how they can interfere with your sex drive. Fizzy drinks contain artificial sweeteners, which can decrease both men and women’s serotonin levels, making you feel lazy, moody and certainly not in the mood for sex.
Before heading back home and in between the sheets, some couples like to treat themselves to a fancy dinner, while others prefer the less expensive experience. Opting for French fries, fried chicken and chicken nuggets at Macca’s is the last thing you should be eating if you want to follow your dinner with time in the sack. Deep fried food is high in fat, decreases testosterone levels and will make you feel super sluggish, and worse, not very sexy!
Before going on a date or puckering up, almost everyone pops some minty gum in their mouths to freshen up their breath. The good news is, yes, this does make you smell more desirable but the bad news is menthol in mint actually makes you feel less in the mood. Opt for a berry flavour instead, that’ll spice things up and keep your sex drive in drive!
Sure, some tequila shots will give you confidence, but too much will kill whatever feelings you have inside and will change what things look like on the outside too… For both men and women, alcohol does no favours for your sex life and will only make for embarrassing encounters.
Thinking to drink a cuppa to keep you before a long and steamy session? Think again. Coffee before sex is a big no no as caffeine makes you more wired, increases anxiety and in turn lowers your sex drive. If you’re someone who finds coffee makes you climb the walls then you’ll feel even less motivated to give your partner some lovin’.
Making a hearty pasta dish for date night might be romantic but as the evening progresses, it’s not going to help much when things move to the bedroom. Sugars in refined carbohydrates can cause weight gain, which can lower testosterone levels and increase estrogen in the body. While it's delicious, pasta could be the reason for your decreased sexual desires when bae is over. Why not opt for buckwheat pasta instead, or even better, zucchini noodles? You’ll just as effectively achieve the Lady and the Tramp kiss with these.
