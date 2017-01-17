So you look good and smell even better for your hot date. Now a new global survey by Tinder and Deliveroo has revealed there's one other thing to make sure of - you don't chew too loudly during your meal. According to the study, 66 percent of people would call it off over OTT chewing.
Never underestimate the importance of someone's last bite of their meal. While most of us would think this is a dump-able offence, 58 percent of Singaporeans think that it's ok. Really?!
While most of think it's fine amongst friends, going in for a double dip with is a definite no-no with potential lovers.
It might seem like the chivalrous thing to do, but French ladies hate being ordered for, with 70 percent of women claiming they like to choose their own food. Rightly so, ladies.
