This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Gabi Dunn couldn’t wait for Prom. She picked out a gorgeous dress and did her hair and makeup, and then the traditional prom photos followed. But just two days later her boyfriend broke up with her. So she decided to make the best of the photos anyway. Photo: Twitter
"My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds" she wrote on Twitter. And kind photoshoppers even helped perfect her images. Photo: Twitter
The pic has gone viral on Twitter and even Ryan Reynolds himself responded in the best way with the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi. Despite the warning her boyfriend couldn't help commenting. Photo: Twitter
Turns out Gabi isn't the first either, with a host of others sharing their dream images online. Here's Bri with Channing Tatum and Zac Efron at the Oscars. Photo: Twitter
This teen has Nick Jonas take her to the prom. Photo: Twitter
Valerie shared this stunning snap with Gerard Butler. Photo: Twitter
Even the guys got involved. Josh says he had Beyonce's shoulder to cry on after a breakup. Photo: Twitter
Michael B. Jordan appeared in Brittany's picture but she said it was just for fun. Photo: Twitter
Anne added Ryan Gosling to her daughter's prom pick. Photo: Twitter
Mackenzir got up close and personal with Ben Platt. Photo: Twitter
Gabby couldn't wipe the smile off her face next to Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Twitter
Audrey and young Leo make a cute as couple. Photo: Twitter
Joe Jonas takes one mean selfie with Carol. It look so real! Photo: Twitter