This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

1/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Gabi Dunn couldn’t wait for Prom. She picked out a gorgeous dress and did her hair and makeup, and then the traditional prom photos followed. But just two days later her boyfriend broke up with her. So she decided to make the best of the photos anyway. Photo: Twitter

2/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

"My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds" she wrote on Twitter. And kind photoshoppers even helped perfect her images. Photo: Twitter

3/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

The pic has gone viral on Twitter and even Ryan Reynolds himself responded in the best way with the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi. Despite the warning her boyfriend couldn't help commenting. Photo: Twitter

4/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Turns out Gabi isn't the first either, with a host of others sharing their dream images online. Here's Bri with Channing Tatum and Zac Efron at the Oscars. Photo: Twitter

5/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

This teen has Nick Jonas take her to the prom. Photo: Twitter

6/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Valerie shared this stunning snap with Gerard Butler. Photo: Twitter

7/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Even the guys got involved. Josh says he had Beyonce's shoulder to cry on after a breakup. Photo: Twitter

8/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Michael B. Jordan appeared in Brittany's picture but she said it was just for fun. Photo: Twitter

9/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Anne added Ryan Gosling to her daughter's prom pick. Photo: Twitter

10/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Mackenzir got up close and personal with Ben Platt. Photo: Twitter

11/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Gabby couldn't wipe the smile off her face next to Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Twitter

12/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Audrey and young Leo make a cute as couple. Photo: Twitter

13/13 This teen photoshopped Ryan Reynolds into her prom pic

Joe Jonas takes one mean selfie with Carol. It look so real! Photo: Twitter

